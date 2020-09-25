Nettleton (2-0) at Aberdeen (0-3)
Last week: Nettleton – off; New Hope 13, Aberdeen 12...Aberdeen got touchdowns from JaNolan Jones and Lilton Howard in their loss to New Hope...Charlie Sullivan hauled in a pair of touchdowns in Nettleton’s Week 2 win over Baldwyn...Nettleton won this game 43-0 last season, behind touchdowns from Davis Oswalt and Jacorien Moore...It was Nettleton’s first win over Aberdeen since 2006.
New Albany (1-2) at Amory (3-0)
Last week: Amory 21, Ripley 14; Hernando 59, New Albany 35...Hunter Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes to Bo Rock and Braxton Griffin in Amory’s win over Ripley...Charleston French scored the Panthers’ third touchdown...Cameron Haynes had an interception to seal the win...Amory won this game 35-14 last season as Jones had three passing touchdowns and another two rushing touchdowns...Jay Hampton caught two of those touchdowns and Griffin the other one in the win.
Hamilton (1-2) at Smithville (0-1)
Last week: Vardaman 16, Hamilton 12...The Lions got touchdowns from Rye Howard and D.J. Dobbs in their loss to Vardaman...This is just Smithville’s second game of the season...Smithville is riding a four-game winning streak in this rivalry with Hamilton’s last win coming in 2014...Dylan Christian scored a pair of touchdowns in last season’s 42-0 Smithville win.
Hatley (1-2) at East Union (2-1)
Last week: Hatley 28, Mantachie 14; East Webster 42, East Union 20...Markhel Hunt, Kade Starling, Jacob Mobley and Carter Juranek all scored touchdowns in Hatley’s first win of the season over Mantachie...East Union won this game 43-17 last season...Hunt had a touchdown run and Luke Moffett kicked a field goal for Hatley in the loss.