Mooreville (0-3) at Aberdeen (2-1)
Last week: Aberdeen 30, Calhoun City 28; Amory 63, Mooreville 0…Jermaine Strong had the game-winning touchdown pass to ML Fort in the overtime win against Calhoun City…Strong and Fort finished with a pair of touchdowns in the win, while Joe Buchanan and Chris Holliday had touchdown runs…Aberdeen picked up a 26-21 win over Mooreville last year…Jeffery Sykes, Buchanan and Strong came away with rushing touchdowns in the win…The Bulldogs are 6-1 against the Troopers.
North Pontotoc (2-1) at Amory (2-1)
Last week: Amory 63, Mooreville 0; Itawamba AHS 45, North Pontotoc 3…Charleston French rushed for 150 yards and had five touchdowns in the win over Mooreville, while Jatarian Ware had a pair of touchdown passes to Isiah Smith and TJ Parks…Braden Maranto and Emmanuel Randle had rushing touchdowns in the second half…Amory took a 38-7 win over North Pontotoc last year…Ware finished with 118 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and one passing…Cameron Haynes had a touchdown reception in last year’s win.
Okolona (0-3) at Hamilton (3-0)
Last week: Hamilton 49, Smithville 13; Magnolia Heights 35, Okolona 0…Kyzer Verner finished with 325 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the win against Smithville…Evan Pounders also had a pair of touchdown runs in the win…The Lions fell to Okolona 28-8 last year…Verner rushed for 21 yards, while Josh Harrison added 16 yards…The Lions are 3-4 in their matchups against Okolona.
Belmont (1-1) at Hatley (1-2)
Last week: Mantachie 60, Hatley 6; Belmont - off…Braxton Harlow scored the lone touchdown for the Tigers in their loss to Mantachie…Belmont took a 47-0 win over Hatley last year…The Tigers committed four turnovers in last year’s loss…Hatley is 0-6 in its matchups against Belmont.
Caledonia (1-2) at Nettleton (2-1)
Last week: Saltillo 30, Nettleton 27; Caledonia 40, Holly Springs 0…Braylen Williams passed for 167 yards and finished with four touchdowns in the loss to Saltillo…Jay Hawkins, Aidan Pettigrew and Zavian Dilworth came away with receiving touchdowns…Nettleton fell 42-21 to Caledonia last year…Dilworth led the way in receiving yards with 45 in last year’s loss…The Tigers have lost their last three meetings against Caledonia.
Alcorn Central (1-2) at Smithville (0-3)
Last week: Hamilton 49, Smithville 13; Falkner 24, Alcorn Central 21…Chandler Brunetti had a pair of touchdowns in the first half for the Noles in the loss to Hamilton…Barker O’Brian also had a touchdown reception in the second quarter…Smithville defeated Alcorn Central last year 33-20...The Noles put together 210 total yards of offense, and Conner Dabbs had a fumble recovery in the win.
