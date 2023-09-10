Last week: Smithville 26, Walnut 24; Hatley 41, Mantachie 28…Chandler Brunetti accounted for four touchdowns while passing for 195 yards on 7 of 12 passing…Barker O’Brian led the Noles in receiving with 105 yards on four catches and also had a pair of touchdowns, while Parker Dean also had a touchdown reception in the win…The last time Smithville matched up against Mantachie was in 2019, a 33-7 win for the Noles…Smithville has won its last four matchups against the Mustangs.
Friday
Amory (3-0) at Aberdeen (1-2)
Last week: Amory 24, Caledonia 17; Calhoun City 44, Aberdeen 8…Emmanuel Randle rushed for 72 yards and had a pair of touchdowns, while Tyree Neely also had a rushing touchdown and a forced fumble in the win over Caledonia…Aberdeen’s Justin Payne had a touchdown reception in the loss to Calhoun City…Amory picked up a 55-20 win over Aberdeen last year to secure its fifth-straight A-Game win…Randle had a rushing and receiving touchdown in last year's win, while Isiah Smith also had a touchdown reception…Since 2003, the A-Game series is tied 10-10.
Nanih Waiya (1-2) at Hamilton (0-3)
Last week: Booneville 35, Hamilton 12; Nanih Waiya 27, Stringer 7…Justin Verner had a pair of touchdown completions to Jacourey Miller and Tae Rice in the loss to Booneville…Hamilton suffered a 35-6 loss at home against Nanih Waiya in 2020…The Lions are 0-4 in its last four meetings against Nanih Waiya.
Myrtle (0-3) at Hatley (2-1)
Last week: Haltey 41, Mantachie 28; Belmont 37, Myrtle 0…Cayson Williams led the way with 307 yards on 20 carries and tallying five touchdowns in the win over Mantachie…Braxton Harlow also had a touchdown run in the win…There are no previous meetings between these two teams.
Calhoun City (3-0) at Nettleton (3-0)
Last week: Nettleton 24, Saltillo 21; Calhoun City 44, Aberdeen 8…Braylen Williams accounted for 236 total yards of offense and scored three total touchdowns in the win over Saltillo…Jaiden Dilworth had an interception and a touchdown reception, and Brance Lee made the game-winning field goal in Friday’s win…There are no previous meetings between these two teams.
