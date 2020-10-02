Choctaw County (2-2) at Aberdeen (0-4)
Last week: Nettleton 20, Aberdeen 0; Shannon 32, Okolona 0...Division 4-3A opener for both teams...Choctaw County won this game 37-14 last season...Jermaine Strong had a touchdown run for Aberdeen in the loss...Choctaw has won the last three meetings.
Amory (3-1) at Kossuth (1-3)
Last week: New Albany 31, Amory 10; Senatobia 49, Kossuth 22...Jay Hampton had Amory’s lone touchdown against New Albany...Division 1-3A opener for both teams...Amory won this game 43-14 last season in the first meeting between the two since 2005...Hunter Jones connected with Braxton Griffin on a pair of touchdown passes in the victory...Charleston French also scored in that win.
Hamilton (2-2, 1-2) at Okolona (1-3, 0-2)
Last week: Hamilton 19, Smithville 8; Shannon 32, Okolona 0...Rye Howard had a pair of touchdowns in the win over Smithville...The Lions forced seven turnovers, including a fumble return touchdown from D.J. Dobbs...Chieftains still searching for their first division win...Okolona won this game 20-0 last season as the two teams were locked in a 0-0 tie for three quarters.
Belmont (0-3) at Nettleton (3-0)
Last week: Nettleton 20, Aberdeen 0; Red Bay 22, Belmont 13...Davis Oswalt and Roderick Patterson scored touchdowns for Nettleton in the win over Aberdeen as Jackson Cheek kicked a pair of field goals...Division 1-3A opener for both teams...Nettleton won this game 42-15 last season behind a pair of touchdowns from Jacorien Moore.
Vardaman (1-3, 1-1) at Smithville (0-2, 0-1)
Last week: Hamilton 19, Smithville 8; West Lowndes 41, Vardaman 0...Noles searching for their first win of the season...Fabian Sproulls scored Smithville’s lone touchdown against Hamilton...Chandler Woodham also blocked a punt for a safety...Smithville won this game 50-21 last season...The Noles have won the last five meetings against Vardaman.