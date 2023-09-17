Last week: Amory 45, Aberdeen 12; Caledonia 28, New Hope 14…Don Gilleylen scored on a 75-yard kick return, while Maurice Howard also had a rushing touchdown in the loss against Amory…The Bulldogs picked up a 12-7 win over Caledonia last year…R’Jay Hazzle came away with six tackles and a forced fumble in the win…Caledonia is 5-3 against Aberdeen in the last eight meetings.
Amory (4-0) at Corinth (1-3)
Last week: Amory 45, Aberdeen 12; Kossuth 31, Corinth 24…Braden Maranto and Emmanuel Randle combined for 244 total yards on offense and seven touchdowns in the win over Aberdeen…Elijah Spratt, Tyree Neely, Allen Dobbs, Jaiden Clark and TJ Bailey all had takeaways on defense…The last time these two teams faced off was in 2016, a 38-31 win for the Panthers…Corinth currently leads the series 4-3 in the last seven matchups.
Hamilton (1-3) at Smithville (2-2)
Last week: Hamilton 26, Nanih Waiya 7; Mantachie 21, Smithville 20…Hamilton’s Trent Jones had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win, while Justin Verner had a touchdown completion to Tae Rice…Chris Willis also had a 65-yard kick return for a touchdown, and TyQues Lindsey had an interception against Nanih Waiya…Smithville’s Conner Dabbs had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the loss to Mantachie…Chandler Brunetti completed 12 of 19 passes for 177 yards, and he had a touchdown pass to Ben Frederick.
Hatley (3-1) at Thrasher (1-3)
Last week: Hatley 28, Myrtle 7; Bruce 56, Thrasher 28…Cayson Williams rushed for 147 yards and finished with four touchdowns in the win over Myrtle…The last time Hatley faced Thrasher was in 2010, a 43-13 win for the Tigers…Hatley holds a 5-2 record over Thrasher in the last seven games.
Nettleton (3-1) at Biggersville (4-0)
Last week: Calhoun City 50, Nettleton 18; Biggersville 34, Independence 0…Braylen Williams went 15 for 30 passing with 216 yards and two touchdowns, while Anterion Venson also had a touchdown completion and a touchdown reception…Brayden Hooks had 88 rushing yards on 18 carries…Jaiden Dilworth and Gavin Pargo combined for 163 receiving yards and both had a touchdown reception in the loss to Calhoun City…There are no previous meetings between Nettleton and Biggersville.
