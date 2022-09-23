Aberdeen (3-1) at Caledonia (1-3)
Last week: Aberdeen 46, Mooreville 0; Nettleton 41, Caledonia 13…Jermaine Strong finished 9 of 13 passing for nearly 180 yards with 95 rushing yards and three touchdowns….Holliday also tallied 68 yards on the ground with a touchdown…Jeffery Sykes, Joe Buchanan and Don Gilleylen also scored touchdowns in the win…The Bulldogs fell 41-21 to Caledonia last year…Strong had a pair of touchdown passes, while Buchanan had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter in last year’s loss…Aberdeen has a 3-5 record against Caledonia.
Amory (3-1) at Houston (4-0)
Last week: Amory 38, North Pontotoc 8; Houston 27, Corinth 13…Charleston French finished the game with 10 carries for 150 yards with a pair of touchdowns…Jatarian Ware was 8 of 12 passing for 158 yards with three touchdowns, and Elijah Spratt tallied 68 yards and had a pair of touchdowns on two receptions against North Pontotoc…Amory lost 32-20 last year to Houston…Ware tallied 86 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns in the loss…The Panthers are 8-6 against Houston and have lost their last four games against the Hilltoppers.
Hamilton (4-0) at French Camp (1-3)
Last week: Hamilton 50, Okolona 34; French Camp 28, Nanih Waiya 20…Evan Pounders scored five touchdowns for the Lions in their win over Okolona…Kyzer Verner also tallied 178 yards and a touchdown in the win…Jordan Stanick and Ashton Boeke also had touchdowns for Hamilton…The Lions fell to French Camp last year, a 21-7 home loss…Jacourey Miller scored the touchdown on a 60-yard interception return…Pounders passed for 121 yards, and Ran Honeycutt finished with 11 tackles in last year’s loss...The Lions are 0-5 in their matchups against French Camp.
Holly Springs (0-4) at Hatley (2-2)
Last week: Hatley 28, Belmont 26; J.Z. George 20, Holly Springs 18…Cayson Williams led the Tigers in rushing and receiving yards with 64 and 63, and he finished with three touchdowns in the win over Belmont…Logan Brown tallied 131 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns, while Josh Griffin had a receiving touchdown and an interception…Hatley met Holly Springs on the road last year, a 32-26 loss for the Tigers…Brown finished last year’s game 19 of 36 passing for 334 yards with four touchdowns in last year’s loss.
Nettleton (3-1) at North Pontotoc (2-2)
Last week: Nettleton 41, Caledonia 13; Amory 38, North Pontotoc 8…Jaiden Dilworth finished with 143 rushing yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns, while Braylen Williams was 15 of 25 passing for 175 yards with three touchdowns in the win over Caledonia…Williams also tallied 151 yards on the grounds on 10 carries…Nettleton took a 41-34 loss to North Pontotoc last year…Anterion Venson was the leading receiver with six catches for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Zavian Dilworth finished with seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in last year’s loss…The Tigers have lost their last seven games against the Vikings.
Smithville (1-3) at Ashland (0-3)
Last week: Smithville 35, Alcorn Central 0; Ashland – bye week…Chandler Brunetti tallied three touchdowns and finished 7 of 19 passing for 149 yards while adding 75 rushing yards on 10 carries…Barker O’Brian was the leading receiver with 73 yards on two catches and a touchdown, while Frederick added 67 yards on four catches and a touchdown…Jeremiah Brooks also had a fumble return in the win over Alcorn Central…The Noles picked up a 39-8 win over Ashland last year…O’Brian tallied 34 receiving yards in the win, while Conner Dabbs finished with 31 yards on the ground and an interception…Smithville is 3-0 against Ashland.
