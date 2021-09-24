Caledonia (3-1) at Aberdeen (2-2)
Last week: Aberdeen 26, Mooreville 21; Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21...Aberdeen quarterback Jermaine Strong had a pair of TD runs against Mooreville, while Joe Buchanan and Jeffery Sykes also found the end zone...Caledonia’s Tae Johnson rushed for 275 yards and 4 TDs against Nettleton...Both teams have just COVID forfeits in the loss column...Aberdeen last played Caledonia in 2019, a 28-18 loss for the Bulldogs...Aberdeen got a 44-22 win in 2018 and a 56-30 win in 2017.
Houston (4-0) at Amory (2-2)
Last week: Amory 38, North Pontotoc 7; Houston 46, Corinth 24...Amory quarterback Jatarian Ware accounted for three rushing scores and one passing touchdown in the win over North...Jaurquez Ivy and Cameron Haynes also scored TDs...The last time Amory faced off against Houston in 2018, a 41-21 loss for the Panthers...The Hilltoppers have won their last three matchups against the Panthers, one being in the playoffs in 2012...The last time Amory beat Houston was in 2010.
French Camp (0-4) at Hamilton (1-3)
Last week: Okolona 28, Hamilton 8; Nanih Waiya 10, French Camp 0...Division opener for both teams...Rye Howard scored Hamilton’s lone touchdown in their loss at Okolona...French Camp has been shut out in two of its four games this season...Hamilton lost last year to French Camp 41-14...Howard had a pair of touchdowns in this game...French Camp has won the last four matchups between the two.
Hatley (0-4) at Holly Springs (0-4)
Last week: Belmont 47, Hatley 0; JZ George 12, Holly Springs 8...Both teams searching for their first win...Hatley allowed 380 rushing yards in its loss to Belmont last Thursday night...Holly Springs was outscored 157 to 14 in their first three games of the season before holding JZ George to just 12 points on Friday...There are no previous matchups between these two teams.
North Pontotoc (1-3) at Nettleton (2-2)
Last week: Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21; Amory 38, North Pontotoc 7...Roderick Patterson and Ty Walton scored Nettleton’s two touchdowns in their loss on Thursday night, just their first not due to a COVID forfeit...North’s only touchdown against Amory came from Michael Anderson...Nettleton last played North Pontotoc in 2016, a 52-41 loss for the Tigers…The Vikings have won the last six matchups in this rivalry.
Ashland (0-3) at Smithville (3-1)
Last week: Smithville 33, Alcorn Central 20; Ashland – off...Smithville’s Dylan Christian accounted for three touchdowns, and Tyler Lann added another two in the Noles’ win over Alcorn Central...Smithville’s defense forced nine turnovers...Division opener for both teams...The last time these two teams faced off,Smithville got the 49-18 win over Ashland in 2018...The Noles also picked up a 45-6 win against the Blue Devils in 2017.