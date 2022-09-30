Aberdeen (4-1) at Amory (4-1)
Last week: Aberdeen 12, Caledonia 7; Amory 31, Houston 13…Aberdeen’s Chris Holliday had a rushing touchdown, while ML Fort had a touchdown reception in the win…Amory’s Elijah Spratt, Charleston French and Jatarian Ware came around with touchdowns in the win against Houston…Amory picked up its third straight shutout over the Bulldogs in a 28-0 win last year…Last year’s win also marked Amory’s fourth straight A-Game victory…Ware finished the win 8 of 13 passing for 147 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, while Cameron Haynes finished with 125 receiving yards and a touchdown…French contributed 109 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns in last year’s win…Since 2003, Aberdeen is leading the series at 10-9.
Noxapater (2-3) at Hamilton (5-0)
Last week: Hamilton 25, French Camp 21; Vardaman 28, Noxapater 21…Evan Pounders had a pair of touchdown completions to Jacourey Miller in the win over Noxapater…Pounders and Kyzer Verner also had rushing touchdowns…The Lions fell to Noxapater 40-22 last year…Verner tallied 89 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Josh Harrison added 64 yards on the ground…Pounders passed for 163 yards, and Miller was the leading receiver with 54 yards…The Lions are 0-6 against Noxapater.
Hatley (2-3) at Noxubee County (2-3)
Last week: Holly Springs 36, Hatley 34; Louisville 21, Noxubee County 8…Cayson Williams finished with 177 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Josh Griffin added 106 yards on the ground and a receiving touchdown…Braxton Harlow also added a pair of touchdown runs, an interception and a sack…Hatley suffered a 52-0 loss to Noxubee County last year…Hatley is 0-3 against Noxubee, falling 60-0 in 2020 and 48-21 in 2019.
Senatobia (4-1) at Nettleton (4-1)
Last week: Nettleton 22, North Pontotoc 15; Senatobia 32, North Panola 6…Braylen Williams finished 17 of 34 passing for 231 yards with two touchdowns and added 103 rushing yards…Anterion Venson tallied 109 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Zavian Dilworth added 81 receiving yards in the win…Nettleton took a 42-22 loss against Senatobia last year…Jay Hawkins, Aidan Pettigrew and Zavian Dilworth combined for 42 receiving yards in the loss…The Tigers are 0-3 against Senatobia, falling 44-7 in 2019 and 54-13 in 2005 in the first round of the playoffs.
Okolona (1-4) at Smithville (1-4)
Last week: Ashland 28, Smithville 20; Okolona 28; Byers 22…Chandler Brunetti passed for 156 yards and had a pair of touchdowns in the loss…Parker Dean, Ben Frederick and Barker O’Brian combined for 156 receiving yards, and each finished with a touchdown…Conner Dabbs rushed for 40 yards and had a touchdown in the game against Ashland…The Noles grabbed a 10-8 win over Okolona last year in a defensive battle…Ayden Gideon tallied six tackles, while Dabbs had an interception in the second quarter of last year’s win…Smithville has won its last five meetings against Okolona.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.