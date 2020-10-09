Aberdeen (0-5, 0-1) at Hatley (2-3)
Last week: Choctaw County 27, Aberdeen 25; Hatley 21, Hamilton 12...The Tigers won a last minute scheduled game against Hamilton behind three touchdown runs from quarterback Markhel Hunt...Aberdeen got a pair of touchdowns from Janolan Jones in the loss to Choctaw County, while Jenari Bell and T.J. Fields also found the end zone...Hatley won this game 21-18 last season...Hunt scored a touchdown for Hatley in the win while Tae Johnson and Johnathan Moore did for Aberdeen in the loss.
Alcorn Central (2-3, 0-1) at Amory (4-1, 1-0)
Last week: Amory 37, Kossuth 29; Booneville 50, Alcorn Central 14...Hunter Jones passed for a career-high 374 yards and five touchdowns against Kossuth..Jay Hampton hauled in 153 yards and three touchdowns while Braxton Griffin finished with 173 yards and two scores...Amory won this game 56-0 last season behind a pair of touchdowns from Hampton.
TCPS (2-2, 2-1) at Hamilton (2-3, 1-2)
Last week: Hatley 21, Hamilton 12; Tupelo Christian – off...Hamilton got a pair of touchdown runs from Rye Howard in the loss to Hatley...TCPS beat Noxapater 69-21 in a division win before its off week this past Friday...TCPS quarterback Khi Holiday accounted for 10 total touchdowns in that win...Holiday passed for three scores and rushed for another touchdown in TCPS’ 41-0 win against the Lions last season.
Kossuth (1-4, 0-1) at Nettleton (4-0, 1-0)
Last week: Nettleton 48, Belmont 31; Amory 37, Kossuth 29...Nettleton running back Roderick Patterson rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns against Belmont...Davis Oswalt, Jacorien Moore, Evan Smith and Zavian all also scored touchdowns in the division-opening win...Kossuth running back Zamarius Alexander had a pair of touchdowns against Amory, one rushing and one receiving...Kossuth won this game 20-16 last season.
West Lowndes (2-3, 1-2) at Smithville (1-2, 1-1)
Last week: Smithville 27, Vardaman 21; French Camp 32, West Lowndes 12...Smithville snagged its first win of the season last week behind Dylan Christian’s three touchdown night...Chandler Woodham also scored in the win...West Lowndes won this game 18-6 last season.