Last week: Caledonia 41, Aberdeen 21; Houston 32, Amory 20…Aberdeen quarterback Jermaine Strong had a pair of touchdown passes to T.J. Fields in their loss to Caledonia…Amory quarterback Jatarian Ware had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the loss to Houston…The Panthers took the win 47-0 against the Bulldogs last year…Charleston French averaged a team-high 7.8 yards a carry in the win…Amory has won the last three years of this long-time rivalry…The last time Aberdeen got the win against Amory was in 2017, a 30-22 win for the Bulldogs…Since 2004, Aberdeen is leading the series at 10-7.
Hamilton (1-4) at Noxapater (1-4)
Last week: French Camp 21, Hamilton 7; Vardaman 24, Noxapater 13…Jacourey Miller scored the only points of the game for the Lions on a 65-yard interception return…Hamilton matched up against Noxapater last year, a 16-14 road loss for the Lions…Rye Howard rushed for over 100 yards and had a pair of touchdowns in the loss…Noxapater has won the last four meetings.
Hatley (0-4) vs Noxubee County (2-2)
Last week: Holly Springs 32, Hatley 26; Louisville 42, Noxubee County 6…Hatley quarterback Logan Brown threw for 331 yards with four touchdowns…Rob Ford and Kade Starling each had a pair of touchdown receptions…The Tigers faced off against Noxubee County last year, a 60-0 loss at home for Hatley…Noxubee County has won the last two matchups between the two teams.
Nettleton (2-3) at Senatobia (4-2)
Last week: North Pontotoc 41, Nettleton 34; Senatobia 28, North Panola 22…Ty Walton had three touchdown passes, and Roderick Patterson had a pair of touchdown runs for Nettleton…The last time Nettleton went up against Senatobia was in the playoffs in 2019, a 44-7 loss for the Tigers…Prior to this, there have been no previous matchups against these two teams.
Smithville (4-1) at Okolona (2-3)
Last week: Smithville 39, Ashland 8; Okolona 40, Byers 18…Tyler Lann accounted for three Smithville touchdowns…Ryan Christian, Dylan Christian, Fabian Sproulls and Chandler Woodham each scored touchdowns…The Noles got a 26-20 road win against Okolona last year…Lann, Woodham and Dylan Christian accounted for four of Smithville’s touchdowns in that win…The last time Okolona got a win against Smithville was in 2017, a 33-20 victory.