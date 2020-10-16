Aberdeen (1-5, 1-1) at Houston (3-4, 0-2)
Last week: Aberdeen 47, Hatley 16; Choctaw County 59, Houston 36...Aberdeen’s Johnathan Moore accounted for four touchdowns against Hatley, two rushing and two pick sixes...Jermaine Strong, Xavier Young and C.J. Arnold all also scored touchdowns as the Bulldogs broke a 15-game losing streak dating back to last season’s opening game...Houston won this game last season as the Hilltoppers rushed for over 400 yards...Moore had a touchdown run for Aberdeen in that loss.
Nettleton (5-0, 2-0) at Amory (5-1, 2-0)
Last week: Amory 48, Alcorn Central 0; Nettleton 55, Kossuth 20...Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt accounted for five touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) while Amory’s Hunter Jones accounted for four scores (three passing, one rushing) in their division wins over Kossuth and Alcon Central...Amory won this game 41-27 last season as Jones accounted for five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing...Braxton Griffin had a pair of touchdown receptions in that win...Jamonte Guines, Charlie Sullivan and Oswalt each scored touchdowns for Nettleton in that loss.
Nanih Waiya (5-0, 4-0) at Hamilton (2-4, 1-3)
Last week: TCPS 52, Hamilton 27; Nanih Waiya – off...Hamilton running back Rye Howard rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in the loss to TCPS...Sam Robinson also added a rushing touchdown...Nanih Waiya won this game 61-6 last season on their way to their second-straight state title...The Warriors beat Noxapater 47-6 before having a bye this week.
Noxubee County (3-1, 1-0) at Hatley (2-4, 0-1)
Last week: Aberdeen 47, Hatley 16; Noxubee County – off (canceled against Corinth)...Hatley kicker Luke Moffett hit field goals of 32, 45 and 48 yards in the loss to Aberdeen..Markhel Hunt also had a 29-yard touchdown run...Noxubee County won this game 48-21 last season...Hunt had a passing touchdown and a rushing score in that loss.
Smithville (1-4, 1-3) at Okolona (1-4, 0-3)
Last week: Smithville 48, West Lowndes 26; Okolona – off (canceled against Vardaman)...The Seminoles scored three of their four touchdowns against West Lowndes in the second half...Tyler Lann threw three touchdown passes, two to Chandler Woodham and one to Blake Williams...Dylan Christian also scored a touchdown...Smithville won this game 32-6 last season to make it three straight wins over the Chieftains, including one in the second round of the playoffs in 2018.