Amory (5-1) at Hatley (2-4)
Last week: Amory 55, Aberdeen 20; Noxubee County 63, Hatley 0…Jatarian Ware finished 16 of 19 passing for 253 yards and 72 rushing yards on 13 carries with six touchdowns in the win over Aberdeen…Emmanuel Randle added a rushing and receiving touchdown, while Charleston French added 66 rushing yards on 11 carries with a touchdown…Isiah Smith also had a touchdown reception in the win…The Panthers picked up a 49-0 win over Hatley last year…French tallied 180 yards on the ground on 12 carries with a touchdown, while Smith and TJ Parks also had rushing touchdowns in last year’s win…Hatley’s Cayson Williams contributed 56 rushing yards for the Tigers…Amory currently stands at 3-0 against Hatley in the matchups.
Nettleton (5-1) at Aberdeen (4-2)
Last week: Nettleton 42, Senatobia 41; Amory 55, Aberdeen 20…Braylen Williams tallied 445 total offensive yards and accounted for six touchdowns in the win over Senatobia…Zavian Dilworth had three touchdown receptions, while Anterion Venson added 214 receiving yards in the win…Jermaine Strong finished with three touchdowns in the loss to Amory, while ML Fort had a touchdown reception…Aberdeen took a 28-17 win over Nettleton last year…Strong contributed 180 passing yards and 96 rushing yards with three touchdowns in last year's win…Jeffery Sykes was the leading rusher with 101 yards, and Chris Holliday added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown…Nettleton’s Jay Hawkins had an interception return for a touchdown in the loss…Aberdeen currently holds a 14-4 record over Nettleton since 2003.
Ethel (4-2) at Hamilton (6-0)
Last week: Hamilton 43, Noxapater 8; French Camp 56, Ethel 38…Jacourey Miller tallied three touchdowns for the Lions in the win over Noxapater, while Evan Pounders and Kyzer Verner added a pair…The Lions suffered a 26-8 loss to Ethel last year…Miller was the leading receiver in last year’s game with 63 yards and a touchdown, while Pounders passed for 84 yards in the loss…Verner and Josh Harrison both tallied 11 tackles for the Lions’ defense…Hamilton has a 3-2 record against Ethel.
Smithville (1-5) at Biggersville (5-0)
Last week: Okolona 30, Smithville 8; Biggersville 46, TCPS 7…Chandler Brunetti had a touchdown pass to Ben Frederick and a two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter against Okolona…Smithville fell to Biggersville 40-10 last year…The Noles forced and recovered three fumbles in last year’s loss with Barker O’Brian coming away with one…Brunetti also rushed for 28 yards on five carries…Prior to the losses in 2021 and 2020, Smithville had a 14-game winning streak against Biggersville…The Noles lead the series rivalry 30-7.
