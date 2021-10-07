Last week: Amory 28, Aberdeen 0; Senatobia 42, Nettleton 22…Nettleton kicker Jackson Cheek made three field goals near 40 yards in the loss to Senatobia…Roderick Patterson and Ty Walton accounted for Nettleton’s two touchdowns…Nettleton got the 20-0 win over the Bulldogs last year…Roderick Patterson had a touchdown, and Jacorien Moore had two interceptions in the victory…The Tigers have won the previous two matchups…Prior to the last three meetings, Aberdeen won 12 straight games against Nettleton.
Amory (3-3, 1-0) vs Hatley (0-6, 0-1)
Last week: Amory 28, Aberdeen 0; Noxubee 52, Hatley 0…Charleston French had a pair of rushing touchdowns for Amory on 109 yards…Cameron Haynes had one receiving touchdown…The last documented time that these two teams faced off was 33 years ago…In 1988, the Panthers got a 50-0 win over Hatley…A year earlier, Amory defeated the Tigers 63-7.
Hamilton (1-6, 0-2) at Ethel (3-3, 1-0)
Last week: Noxapater 40, Hamilton 22; French Camp 36, Ethel 6…Rye Howard and Kyzer Verner combined for three rushing touchdowns on 252 yards…Hamilton faced off against Ethel last year, an 18-15 overtime victory for the Lions…Rye Howard had a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Quinn Pounders had a sack and blocked a pair of field goals in the win…Parker Beasley made the game winning field goal…The Lions have won the last two meetings between the two.
Smithville (5-1, 2-0) vs Biggersville (3-2, 1-1)
Last week: Smithville 10, Okolona 8; TCPS 35, Biggersville 25…Tyler Lann made the game-winning field goal for Smithville and also threw a touchdown pass to Jordan Neese…The Noles matched up against Biggersville last year, a 64-0 loss for Smithville. Prior to this, Smithville had won their last 14 meetings against the Lions…The Noles lead the series rivalry 30-6.