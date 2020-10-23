Amory (6-1, 3-0) at Booneville (5-1, 3-0)
Last week: Amory 14, Nettleton 0; Booneville 38, Kossuth 7...Hunter Jones scored both of Amory’s touchdowns in their win over Nettleton...The Panthers’ defense posted its third shutout of the season...Each team has its only loss of the season to New Albany...Booneville won this game 28-16 last season...Hunter Jones connected with Jay Hampton on a pair of touchdowns in that loss.
French Camp (3-3, 3-2) at Hamilton (3-5, 2-4)
Last week: Nanih Waiya 35, Hamilton 6; French Camp – off...Hamilton scored its lone touchdown against Nanih Waiya on a run by Rye Howard in the second quarter...The Lions gave up two punt return touchdowns in the loss to the Warriors...French Camp piled up nearly 270 yards on the ground in its win over Noxapater before their bye week...French Camp won this game 41-6 last season.
Hatley (2-5, 0-2) at Houston (4-4, 1-2)
Last week: Noxubee County 60, Hatley 0; Houston 28, Aberdeen 13...Tigers were shut out for the first time since their season opener against Nettleton...The Hilltoppers picked up their first division win on Friday, outscoring Aberdeen 14-0 in the second half...Houston won this game 56-7 last season...Markhel Hunt had a touchdown run in that loss.
Nettleton (5-1, 2-1) at Alcorn Central (2-5, 0-3)
Last week: Amory 14, Nettleton 0; Belmont 41, Alcorn Central 6...Tigers suffered their first loss of the season to Amory...Nettleton won this game 49-14 last season...Zavian Dilworth had a three-touchdown night in the win, while Roderick Patterson and Jacorien Moore also scored touchdowns.
Smithville (2-4, 2-3) at TCPS (4-2, 4-1)
Last week: Smithville 26, Okolona 20; TCPS 63, Vardaman 14...Seminoles overcame being down 20-6 to start the fourth quarter to come back with the win...Dylan Christian had a pair of touchdown runs, including the game winner, and an interception to set it up...Tyler Lann and Chandler Woodham also scored touchdowns in the win...Smithville won this game 34-26 in a wild one in the rain last season...Woodham had a fumble recovery touchdown in the victory.