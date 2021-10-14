Last week: Aberdeen 28, Nettleton 17; Choctaw County 21, East Webster 14…Jermaine Strong accounted for three touchdowns in the win over Nettleton…T.J. Fields had a pair of touchdown receptions…Ka’Darius Watkins got an interception in the end zone for the Bulldogs…There are no previous meetings between these two teams.
Amory (4-3, 2-0) at Noxubee County (4-3, 1-0)
Last week: Amory 49, Hatley 0; Noxubee County 22, Kemper County 12…Amory’s Isaiah Brownlee had a pair of touchdown runs…Isiah Smith, TJ Parks, Charleston French and Jaurquez Ivy each had a touchdown run…Amory last matched up against Noxubee County in the first round of the playoffs back in 2017, a 48-26 loss for the Panthers…The last time Amory got a win against Noxubee County was in the 2011 playoffs, a 21-20 second round victory…Since 2003, Noxubee County leads this series 6-1 including playoff wins.
Hamilton (1-7, 0-3) vs West Lowndes (5-2, 4-0)
Last week: Ethel 28, Hamilton 8; West Lowndes 26, French Camp 3…Evan Pounders had a touchdown pass to Jacourey Miller in the loss to Ethel…Hamilton faced off against their division rivals West Lowndes last year, a 47-0 loss for the Lions…The last time Hamilton defeated West Lowndes was in 2017, a 14-12 win…Prior to this, West Lowndes had won the last six matchups between the two.
Hatley (0-7, 0-2) vs Nettleton (2-5, 0-1)
Last week: Amory 49, Hatley 0; Aberdeen 28, Nettleton 17…Roderick Patterson had a touchdown on 124 rushing yards against Aberdeen…Jayden Hawkins returned an interception for a score…Nettleton matched up against Hatley last year, a 56-0 win for Nettleton on their first game of the season…Roderick Patterson had three touchdowns on eight carries for 114 yards in the win…Zavian Dilworth had a pair touchdown receptions…Nettleton has won their last 10 meetings against Hatley.
Smithville (5-2, 2-1) at Falkner (1-5, 1-2)
Last week: Biggersville 40, Smithville 10; Byers 40, Falkner 14…Dayton Hipps scored on a fumble recovery for the Noles for their only touchdown against Biggersville…The last time the Noles went head-to-head against their division rivals Falkner was in 2018, a 36-30 win for Smithville…The Noles have won their last four meetings against Falkner and lead the series 12-2 since 2005.