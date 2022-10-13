East Webster (4-3, 0-2) at Aberdeen (5-2, 1-1)
Last week: Aberdeen 40, Nettleton 23; Choctaw County 40, East Webster 14…Jermaine Strong tallied 147 passing yards, 65 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win over Nettleton…Jelon Peterson, Joe Buchanan, ML Fort and Jayden Walker also scored touchdowns for Aberdeen…The Bulldogs picked up a 33-16 win over East Webster last year…Strong finished a pair of rushing and passing touchdowns in last year’s win, while Chris Holliday and Justin Payne also had touchdowns for Aberdeen…There are no previous meetings between the two teams prior to last year.
Noxubee County (4-3, 1-0) at Amory (6-1, 2-0)
Last week: Amory 51, Hatley 6; Noxubee County 44, Kemper County 7…Charleston French finished with 112 yards on six carries through two quarters and contributed three touchdowns, while Emmanuel Randle added 50 rushing yards and three touchdowns…Elijah Spratt also scored a rushing touchdown in the win over Hatley…Amory took a 34-22 win over Noxubee County last year…Ware had three touchdown passes to Isaiah Brownlee, James Conner and French in last year’s win…Ware also had a rushing touchdown, while Spratt had an 84-yard pick return in the win…Amory currently stands at 2-6 against Noxubee in its last eight meetings.
Hamilton (7-0, 3-0) at West Lowndes (5-2, 3-1)
Last week: Hamilton 62, Ethel 24; West Lowndes 38, French Camp 14…Kyzer Verner, Jacourey Miller, Qyatavius Blunt and Evan Pounders all had a pair of touchdowns in the win over Ethel…Johnathan Hughes and Trent Jones also scored touchdowns…The Lions suffered a 55-13 loss last year against West Lowndes…Pounders passed for 108 yards and had a 71-yard touchdown completion to Verner in last year’s loss…Verner also tallied six tackles and two tackles for losses…Hamilton is 1-9 against West Lowndes, and the last time the Lions beat them was in 2017.
Hatley (2-5, 0-2) at Nettleton (5-2, 0-1)
Last week: Aberdeen 40, Nettleton 23; Amory 51, Hatley 6…Nettleton’s Braylen Williams finished 11 of 19 passing for 123 yards and tallied 163 rushing yards with three touchdowns in the loss to Aberdeen…Gavin Pargo also had a touchdown reception, while Zavian Dilworth had an interception…Hatley’s Logan Brown finished 4 of 7 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown…Nettleton picked up a 51-7 win over Hatley last year…Dilworth tallied 140 receiving yards on four receptions and a touchdown…Dilworth also had a 55-yard punt return in the win, while Jay Hawkins had a rushing touchdown…Hatley’s Logan Brown had a touchdown completion in last year’s loss to Nettleton…Nettleton currently stands at 11-0 against Hatley.
Falkner (3-3, 2-1) at Smithville (1-6, 0-3)
Last week: Biggersville 54, Smithville 0; Falkner 36, Byers 30… Chandler Brunetti finished with 63 rushing yards on 15 carries and 36 passing yards, while Spann added 59 rushing on 13 carries and 24 receiving yards…Braden Sanders also contributed 19 yards on four carries…Smithville took a 29-0 win over Falkner last year through two quarters due to severe weather…Daniel Dobbs was the leading rusher with 59 yards on one carry and a touchdown…Ayden Gideon and Spann both had tackles for losses, and Gideon also came away with a sack in the win…The Noles have won their last five meetings against Falkner and lead the series 13-2 since 2005.
Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
