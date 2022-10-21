Aberdeen (6-2, 1-1) at Hatley (2-6, 0-3)
Last week: Aberdeen 48, East Webster 14; Nettleton 42, Hatley 7…Aberdeen’s Jermaine Strong finished 10 of 13 passing for 244 yards and 131 rushing yards with six touchdowns in the win over East Webster…Jelon Peterson had a pair of interceptions and a touchdown, while Chris Holliday and ML Fort also had touchdowns…Hatley’s Josh Griffin scored the lone touchdown for the Tigers in the loss to Nettleton…Last year, the Bulldogs took a 51-0 win over Hatley… Strong had four touchdowns in last year’s win over Hatley, while Jeffery Sykes, Payne and Holliday each added a rushing touchdown…Aberdeen is currently 6-1 against Hatley and the last time the Tigers beat Aberdeen was in 2019.
Vardaman (7-1, 4-0) at Hamilton (8-0, 4-0)
Last week: Hamilton 41, West Lowndes 36; Vardaman 14, French Camp 10…Kyzer Verner rushed for 245 yards and added four touchdowns in the win over West Lowndes… Qyatavius Blunt and Evan Pounders also had rushing touchdowns for the Lions…Hamilton picked up a 19-13 win over Vardaman last year…Pounders finished with 124 yards passing and three touchdown completions…Miller had a pair of touchdown receptions for 97 yards, and Parker Beasley also had a touchdown reception…Since 2005, Vardaman leads the series 6-5.
Nettleton (6-2, 1-1) at Noxubee County (4-4, 1-1)
Last week: Nettleton 42, Hatley 7; Amory 38, Noxubee County 22…Braylen Williams finished 11 of 15 passing for 221 yards and added four touchdown completions in the win over Hatley…Zavian Dilworth was the leading receiver with 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win…Jay Hawkins also had a pair of touchdowns for the Tigers…Nettleton suffered a 46-24 loss to Noxubee last year…Williams and Hawkins had touchdown receptions in last year’s loss…There are no previous matchups between the two teams prior to last year.
Smithville (2-6, 1-3) at Byers (4-3, 1-3)
Last week: Smithville 32, Falkner 14; Biggersville 63, Byers 6…Chandler Brunetti finished 7 of 10 passing for 111 yards with four total touchdowns, and Carson Spann was the leading rusher with 73 yards on 14 carries…Parker Dean tallied three interceptions for Smithville’s defense and had a touchdown reception…Ben Frederick and Barker O’Brian also had touchdowns in the win…Smithville picked up a 43-12 win over Byers last year…Brunetti had a touchdown completion and a rushing touchdown in last year’s win…The Noles have won their last five meetings against Byers.
