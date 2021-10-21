Last week: Aberdeen 33, East Webster 16; Nettleton 51, Hatley 7…Aberdeen’s Jermaine Strong had four touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the win over East Webster…Jayden Walker had four fumble recoveries…T.J. Fields, Justin Payne and Chris Holliday each had one touchdown…Hatley’s Logan Brown had a touchdown pass to Kade Starling…The Bulldogs matched up against Hatley last year, a 47-16 win for Aberdeen. Jermaine Strong had a touchdown run for the Bulldogs in the win…The Tigers got a 21-18 win over Aberdeen in 2019…Prior to this, Aberdeen won four straight meetings against Hatley.
Hamilton (2-7, 0-4) at Vardaman (4-3, 1-2)
Last week: West Lowndes 55, Hamilton 13; French Camp 39, Vardaman 25…Evan Pounders had a touchdown pass to Kyzer Verner in the loss to West Lowndes…Rye Howard scored a touchdown in the third quarter…The Lions faced their division rival Vardaman last year, a 16-12 loss for Hamilton…Rye Howard rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries and had a touchdown…In 2019, Hamilton grabbed a 7-0 win over Vardaman…Since 2005, Vardaman leads the series 6-4.
Nettleton (3-5, 1-1) vs Noxubee County (4-4, 1-1)
Last week: Nettleton 51, Hatley 7; Amory 34, Noxubee County 22…Nettleton’s Zavian Dilworh and Roderick Patterson both had a pair of touchdowns in the win over Hatley…Jay Hawkins, Jecorien Moore, Jaylon Betts and Cade Oswalt each had one rushing touchdown for the Tigers…There is no previous matchups between these two teams.
Smithville (6-2, 3-1) vs Byers (5-2, 4-2)
Last week: Smithville 29, Falkner 0; Biggersville 41, Byers 0…Dylan Christian had two touchdowns for the Noles in the win over Falkner…Tyler Lann and Daniel Dobbs both had rushing touchdowns…The last time Smithville faced off against Byers was in 2018, an 8-0 forfeit win for the Noles as the game had to be called due to bad weather…Smithville has won their last four meeting against Byers.