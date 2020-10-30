Belmont (1-6, 1-3) at Amory (7-1, 4-0)
Last week: Amory 31, Booneville 20; Kossuth 24, Belmont 6...Charleston French accounted for three touchdowns in the win over Booneville, two rushing and one receiving...Hunter Jones also hit Cameron Haynes for a touchdown, and Bryn Camp added a field goal...Amory won this game 56-35 last season to seal a home playoff game...French led the way with three touchdowns...Jones had a pair of touchdown runs and found Jay Hampton for a pair of scores as well.
Hamilton (3-6, 2-5) at Noxapater (2-6, 2-4)
Last week: French Camp 41, Hamilton 14; Noxapater – off...Rye Howard scored both touchdowns for Hamilton in their loss to French Camp with one receiving and one rushing...Evan Pounders found Howard on a 32-yard touchdown for the Lions’ first score...Noxapater won this game 40-13 last year to close out the Lions’ season.
Hatley (2-5, 0-3) at Choctaw County (5-3, 2-1)
Last week: Houston 56, Hatley 7; Noxubee County 29, Choctaw County 0...Colin Stough scored Hatley’s touchdown in their loss to Houston...Choctaw County took its first division loss of the season to Noxubee County...Choctaw County won this game 31-7 last season...Jacob Mobley scored Hatley’s touchdown in the loss.
Booneville (5-2, 3-1) at Nettleton (6-1, 3-1)
Last week: Nettleton 34, Alcorn Central 0; Amory 31, Booneville 20...Nettleton’s Anterion Venson had three touchdown catches in the win over Alcorn Central...Roderick Patterson added a pair of rushing scores...Booneville got touchdowns from John Daniel Deaton, Kaleb Guy and Jacob Frasier in their loss to Amory...These two teams are tied for second place in Division 1-3A...Booneville won this game 49-6 last season to seal a division title...Patterson had Nettleton’s lone touchdown in that loss.
Smithville (2-5, 2-4) at Nanih Waiya (7-0, 6-0)
Last week: TCPS 57, Smithville 0; Nanih Waiya 38, Vardaman 7...Noles were shut out for the second time this season...Smithville’s defense forced four turnovers against TCPS, three of those from Blake Williams, who had a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery...Nanih Waiya won this game 41-20 last season on its way to the Class 1A state title.