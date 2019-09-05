Aberdeen (1-1)
at South Pontotoc (0-2)
Last week: Caledonia 28, Aberdeen 18; Belmont 36, South Pontotoc 12...C.J. Arnold threw a pair of touchdowns in the loss to Caledonia, one to JaNolan Jones and one to Jenari Bell...Johnathan Moore also had a rushing touchdown...Cody Stutsy scored both touchdowns for South Pontotoc in their loss to Belmont...This is a game between two former division rivals...South Pontotoc won this game 58-38 last season...JaNolan Jones had 10 tackles in that loss for the Bulldogs...South has won the last three in the series since 48-3 win in 2015 for Aberdeen.
Amory (1-1) at Caledonia (1-1)
Last week: Amory 42, Saltillo 30; Caledonia 28, Aberdeen...Jay Hampton scored three touchdowns in the win over Saltillo, including on the opening kickoff...Hunter Jones added two rushing scores and threw a pair of touchdowns to Hampton...Anthony Triplett, Darrius Triplett and Brandon Edmundson had touchdowns for Caledonia against Aberdeen...Another game between two former division rivals...Amory won this game in a thrilling 35-34 victory last season...Hunter Jones rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw another one in the win...Braxton Griffin had an interception and a forced fumble.
Ethel (0-2) at Hamilton (0-2)
Last week: JZ George 36, Hamilton 20; Central Holmes 42, Ethel 7...B.J. Jones scored a pair of touchdowns, including one for 55 yards and also had two catches for 63 yards...Ty Hall scored the other touchdown and rushed for 50 yards...Both teams searching for their first win...These two also played as division rivals last season...Ethel won this game 26-8 last season...B.J. Jones was the Lions’ leading rusher in that loss.
Nettleton (1-1) at Hatley (1-1)
Last week: Mooreville 13, Nettleton 6; Smithville 33, Hatley 25...Nick Washington rushed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Hatley’s loss to Smithville...Davis Oswalt scored Nettleton’s lone touchdown against Mooreville...This was also a division contest between these two last season...Nettleton won this game in double overtime last season, stopping Hatley on its two-point conversion try to hang on for the win...For Nettleton, Dedrick Johnson hauled in three touchdowns, and Graham Gardner passed for four scores in the win...Hatley got touchdowns from Nick Washington and Micah Turner in that loss.
Smithville (2-0) at Mantachie (2-0)
Last week: Smithville 33, Hatley 25; Mantachie 40, Thrasher 0...Smithville quarterback Octavion Miller passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another score...Landon McMellon hauled in three of those touchdowns, while Dyllan Moffett had the other...Austin Nichols, Matt Johnson and Luke Ellis all scored touchdowns for Mantachie against Thrasher...Smithville and Mantachie haven’t played each other in a regular season game since 2010, a 42-24 win for the Seminoles.