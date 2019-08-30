Aberdeen (1-0) at Caledonia (0-1)
Last week: Aberdeen 26, Okolona 0; New Hope 21, Caledonia 8...Aberdeen running back Johnathan Moore had nine carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns against Okolona...The Bulldogs’ defense posted a shutout...Caledonia quarterback Brandon Edmondson rushed for 98 yards and scored the lone touchdown against New Hope...Aberdeen won this game 44-22 last season...Tae Johnson had a touchdown catch for the Bulldogs in the win.
Saltillo (0-1) at Amory (0-1)
Last week: IAHS 46, Amory 28; North Pontotoc 7, Saltillo 6...Amory freshman running back Charleston French had a pair of touchdown runs in the loss to IAHS...Hunter Jones and Jay Hampton also scored touchdowns...For Saltillo, Caleb Agnew scored their lone touchdown in the loss to North Pontotoc...Amory won this game 35-20 last season to have four straight wins over the Tigers...Jones passed for three TDs and rushed for another in that win.
JZ George (1-0) at Hamilton (0-1)
Last week: Hatley 35, Hamilton 7; JZ George 20, McAdams 0...Hamilton’s Peyton Flanery scored the Lions’ lone touchdown in the loss to Hatley and recovered a pair of fumbles on punt returns...BJ Jones rushed for nearly 100 yards against Hatley...The Lions last played JZ George in 2012 and came away with a 27-6 victory.
Hatley (1-0) at Smithville (1-0)
Last week: Hatley 35, Hamilton 7; Smithville 12, Belmont 0...Hatley quarterback Markhel Hunt rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw another to Keller Wren in the win over Hamilton...Nick Washington had a pair of rushing touchdowns...Smithville running back Jabril Smith rushed for both of the Seminoles’ touchdowns against Belmont...The Seminoles have won the last seven in this series, including 25-13 last season in which Octavion Miller passed for four TDs, three of those to Jamarcus Walton.
Mooreville (0-1) at Nettleton (1-0)
Last week: Nettleton 27, Bruce 6; Booneville 32, Mooreville 20; Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt scored on a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff and also had a pick six...Graham Gardner and Dedrick Johnson connected for another TD, while Jackson Cheek kicked a pair of field goals...Mooreville got three TDs from Kha’Sen Mitchell in the loss to Booneville...These two last played each other in 2016, a 25-7 win for Mooreville...Nettleton won, 40-34, the season before.