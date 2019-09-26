Aberdeen (1-4) at Nettleton (3-2)
Last week: New Hope 51, Aberdeen 0; Caledonia 41, Nettleton 20...Graham Gardner and Dedrick Johnson connected for a pair of touchdowns in Nettleton’s loss to Caledonia...Ladarius Pounds had the other score...Aberdeen won this game 32-27 last season and has won the last 12 over Nettleton...Graham Gardner threw four touchdowns in last year’s loss, including two to Dedrick Johnson...The Tigers’ last win over Aberdeen came in 2006.
Amory (3-2) at New Albany (4-1)
Last week: Amory 21, Ripley 7; New Albany 38, Mooreville 7...James Spratt had a pair of touchdown runs late against Ripley, while Charleston French added the other score...Amory’s defense has allowed just one touchdown in the last two weeks...New Albany has won the last two meetings against the Panthers, including 42-28 last season...Jones was responsible for all four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing...James Spratt had a TD catch in that loss.
Smithville (3-1) at Hamilton (2-3)
Last week: Hamilton 7, Vardaman 0; Smithville – off...Hamilton’s lone touchdown against Vardaman was scored by Ty Hall on the Lions’ first possession...Hamilton has shutouts in both of their wins this season...Octavion Miller scored a pair of touchdowns in Smithville’s Week 4 loss to Noxapater...The Lions and Seminoles last faced each other in 2016, a 49-14 win for Smithville...Jabril Smith had a touchdown for the Noles in that victory...The Seminoles have won the last three in this county rivalry as Hamilton’s last win came in 2013.
East Union (3-2) at Hatley (2-3)
Last week: Hatley 34, Mantachie 19; East Webster 62, East Union 38...Nick Washington and Markhel Hunt had a pair of touchdown runs each in the win over Mantachie...Heyden Parker also scored on a pick six...Colton Plunk and Dejuan Hubbard had three touchdowns each in East Union’s loss to East Webster...The Urchins are averaging 41 points a game...These two last played each other in 2014, a 35-7 win for the Tigers that helped propel them into the playoffs.