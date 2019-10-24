North Pontotoc (6-3) at Aberdeen (1-8)
Last week: Houston 52, Aberdeen 6; North Pontotoc 38, Tishomingo County...Aberdeen’s touchdown against Houston was scored by Johnathan Moore on a long run...North Pontotoc quarterback Reece Kentner passed for three touchdowns against Tishomingo County, two of those to Tyler Hill, who also had a pair of rushing touchdowns...The Bulldogs and Vikings last faced each other in 2016, a 49-12 win for North Pontotoc...Aberdeen’s last win over North came in 2015, 33-28.
Booneville (6-2, 2-1) at Amory (7-2, 3-0)
Last week: Amory 41, Nettleton 27; Kossuth 44, Booneville 43...Amory quarterback Hunter Jones passed for three scores and rushed for another two...Braxton Griffin caught two of those touchdowns...Jay Hampton and James Spratt also found the end zone...Booneville took its first division loss on Friday on a late Kossuth touchdown and two-point conversion...Booneville quarterback John Daniel Deaton had a pair of passing touchdowns and a rushing score...Panthers seal first place in the division with a win...Amory last faced Booneville in 2006, a 35-14 win for the Blue Devils.
Hamilton (2-7, 1-5) at French Camp (1-7, 1-4)
Last week: Nanih Waiya 61, Hamilton 6; Noxapater 39, French Camp 7...Hamilton’s touchdown against Nanih Waiya was scored by Gabe Tipton on a long pass from B.J. Jones...French Camp got a rushing touchdown from Phillip Caradine in the loss to Noxapater...French Camp gave up nearly 300 yards rushing to Noxapater last week...French Camp won this game 42-7 last season and 42-0 in 2017...French Camp’s win this season came in overtime to Okolona.
Houston (6-3, 1-2) at Hatley (4-5, 1-1)
Last week: Noxubee County 48, Hatley 21; Houston 52, Aberdeen 6...The Tigers got touchdowns from Markhel Hunt, Alex Cooper and Nick Washington in the loss to Noxubee...Shemar Crawford had a pair of touchdowns against Aberdeen as the Hilltoppers rushed for over 400 yards in the win...The Hilltoppers’ three losses have come to Itawamba AHS, Noxubee County and Choctaw County...Houston won this game 33-17 last season despite an early Hatley lead...Markhel Hunt and Micah Turner had touchdowns in the loss.
Alcorn Central (3-6, 0-3) at Nettleton (5-4, 1-2)
Last week: Amory 41, Nettleton 27; Belmont 33, Alcorn Central 15...Nettleton quarterback Graham Gardner had three passing touchdowns against Amory...Dedrick Johnson, Davis Oswalt and Charlie Sullivan all hauled in touchdown receptions in the loss, while the Tigers’ defense forced four turnovers...Tigers can officially clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win...Alcorn Central got touchdowns from Charlie Staley and Blake Doran in the loss to Belmont.
TCPS (6-2, 3-2) at Smithville (6-2, 3-2)
Last week: Smithville 32, Okolona 6; TCPS 60, Vardaman 28...Octavion Miller and Landon McMellon connected for three touchdowns against Okolona...Jabril Smith and Dyllan Moffett also found the end zone...Khi Holiday, Josh Berry and Noah Foster each had multiple touchdowns for TCPS against Vardaman...Winner of this game essentially clinches a playoff spot...Smithville won this game 33-27 last season...Octavion Miller and Jabril Smith had a rushing touchdown each in the win...Dyllan Moffett sealed the victory with an interception...Smithville has won the last four division meetings with TCPS.