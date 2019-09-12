Aberdeen (1-2) at Amory (1-2)
Last week: South Pontotoc 24, Aberdeen 20; Caledonia 35, Amory 21...Isaac Watson, Jermaine Strong and Xavier Young scored touchdowns for Aberdeen in the loss to South, while Braxton Griffin, Titus Irons and Charleston French scored for Amory in the loss to Caledonia...Amory won this game 34-26 last season...Hunter Jones passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the win...James Spratt caught one of those scores and had two interceptions...Johnathan Moore had 10 tackles in that loss for Aberdeen.
Hamilton (1-2) at West Lowndes (3-0)
Last week: Hamilton 7, Ethel 0; West Lowndes 36, Kemper Academy 34...B.J. Jones scored Hamilton’s touchdown in its win over Ethel...The win broke a 12-game drought for the Lions, dating back to last season’s opener against Coldwater...Evan Pounders and Jacob Imel had interceptions to help seal the win, and Ty Hall rushed for over 100 yards...Division opener for both teams...West Lowndes won this game 38-31 last season...Hall had a pair of touchdowns in the loss for the Lions.
Hatley (1-2) at Biggersville (1-2)
Last week: Nettleton 14, Hatley 10; TCPS 41, Biggersville 26...Nick Washington rushed for over 200 yards and scored Hatley’s lone touchdown against Nettleton...Luke Moffett added the other three points on a 36-yard field goal...Markhel Hunt also rushed for over 100 yards...Biggersville took its first loss of the season on Friday against TCPS...Goldman Butler had a pair of touchdown runs in the loss to the Eagles.
Baldwyn (0-2) at Nettleton (2-1)
Last week: Nettleton 14, Hatley 10; Baldwyn - off...The Tigers had a touchdown run from Jamonte Guines and a touchdown pass from Graham Gardner to Dedrick Johnson in the win over Hatley...Johnson also sealed the win with an interception in the final two minutes...Micah Carrisoza also recovered a fumble against Hatley...Nettleton won this game 30-2 last season...Graham Gardner and Dedrick Johnson connected for a pair of touchdowns in the win.
Noxapater (2-1) at Smithville (3-0)
Last week: Smithville 33, Mantachie 7; Starkville Academy 22, Noxapater 7...Octavion Miller threw touchdown passes to Dyllan Moffett and Jamarcus Walton and also rushed for a score against Mantachie...Jabril Smith had a pair of rushing touchdowns, including one for 79 yards...Seminoles’ defense is allowing just ten points a game...Division opener for both teams...Noxapater has wins over Choctaw County and Eupora.