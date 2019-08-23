Okolona at Aberdeen
Aberdeen split its pair of jamboree games at Louisville last week, beating Yazoo City 7-0 but falling 8-0 to Shannon...Okolona dropped its jamboree games 6-0 to both Potts Camp and Coffeeville...The Bulldogs last faced Okolona in 2010, grabbing a 61-6 victory...Head coach Alex Williams was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs then...The Chieftains lost their starting quarterback, running back, four wide receivers and their entire offensive line.
Itawamba AHS at Amory
Amory competed in a jamboree against Tupelo last week...Jay Hampton caught the Panthers’ lone touchdown in their jamboree...The Panthers and the Indians were division rivals up until this season when Amory dropped down to Class 3A...Itawamba has won the last two meetings between the two, including 49-30 last season...The Indians return running back Ike Chandler, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season.
Hamilton at Hatley
Hatley competed in a jamboree at home against Booneville and Itawamba AHS last week, falling in both games...Hamilton did not play in a jamboree game...The Tigers have won the last four in the “H-Game” rivalry against Hamilton...Last season, Nick Washington scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and also hauled in a touchdown reception...Gabe Tipton had a touchdown for Hamilton in the loss.
Nettleton at Bruce
Nettleton did not play in a jamboree game last week...Bruce won its jamboree game 6-0 against Mantachie on Friday...Nettleton last played at Bruce in 2010, a 43-13 win for the Trojans...The Tigers are bringing back the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball...The Trojans also have several starters returning including their quarterback, running back and four starters on the offensive line.
Smithville at Belmont
Smithville did not play in a jamboree game last week...Belmont won this game 16-12 last season...That ended a run of five straight wins for the Seminoles over the Cardinals...Quarterback Octavion Miller scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the loss for Smithville...Belmont brings back quarterback Garrett Rooker and four starters on the offensive line.