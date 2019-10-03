Aberdeen (1-5) at Choctaw County (3-3)
Last week: Nettleton 43, Aberdeen 0; Choctaw County 35, Clarksdale 26... Bulldogs searching for their first win in four games and have been shut out in the last three losses...Division 4-3A opener for both teams... Choctaw County won this game 26-18 last season and has won the last two meetings in division play...Tae Johnson had a touchdown catch in the loss... Chargers are averaging scoring 29 points a game and allowing 24 points.
Kossuth (2-3) at Amory (4-2)
Last week: Amory 35, New Albany 14; Kossuth - off; Amory quarterback Hunter Jones had a hand in all five touchdowns against New Albany, passing for 276 yards, three touchdowns and adding another two rushing scores... Jay Hampton had two of those scores and 159 yards receiving, while Braxton Griffin and James Spratt each had a touchdown as well... Division 1-3A opener for both teams... Amory and Kossuth last played each other in 2005, a 19-14 win for the Panthers... Kossuth running back Kota Wilhite has rushed for 672 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Okolona (1-4, 0-2) at Hamilton (2-4, 1-2)
Last week: Smithville 42, Hamilton 0; Shannon 46, Okolona 0... Both teams were shut out last week... Second time for the Lions to be shut out this season... Okolona’s lone win of the season came in Week 2, 33-8 against Thrasher... Hamilton and Okolona last played each other in 2004, a 22-7 win for Okolona...Chieftains averaging less than 10 points a game.
Hatley (2-4) at Northpoint Christian (2-4)
Last week: East Union 43, Hatley 17; Northpoint Christian 44, Bolton 8... Markhel Hunt and Alex Cooper scored touchdowns for Hatley in the loss over East Union, while Luke Moffett also kicked a field goal... Northpoint Christian has wins over Bolton and Falkner... The Trojans are scoring 25 points a game and allowing 23 points.
Nettleton (4-2) at Belmont (1-5)
Last week: Nettleton 43, Aberdeen 0; Red Bay 43, Belmont 16... Dedrick Johnson had two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win over Aberdeen... Davis Oswalt also had a pair of touchdowns and an interception, while Ladarius Pounds and Jacorrien Moore also each had a score... The Tigers’ defense picks up its first shutout of the season and forced six turnovers...Division 1-3A opener for both teams... Belmont’s lone win of the season came against South Pontotoc.
Smithville (4-1, 1-1) at Vardaman (0-5, 0-2)
Last week: Smithville 42, Hamilton 0; West Lowndes 42, Vardaman 7... Octavion Miller and Dylan Christian had a pair of touchdowns each against Hamilton, while Will Reeves and Patrick Thomas both also found the end zone...Seminoles posted their first shutout since their season opener against Belmont and picked up their first division win of the season... Vardaman has scored just 28 points on the season and was shut out in three straight games before this week... These two last met in division play in 2016, a 54-30 win for the Seminoles.