New Hope (1-3) at Aberdeen (1-3)
Last week: Amory 35, Aberdeen 0; Itawamba AHS 38, New Hope 0...Aberdeen running back Xavier Young rushed for more than 100 yards in the loss to Amory...Both teams were shutout last week...Each team has played Caledonia with New Hope beating them 21-8 in Week 1 and Aberdeen falling to them 28-18 in Week 2...Aberdeen won this game 40-7 last season...Tae Johnson had 188 yards and a pair of touchdown catches in this win.
Ripley (1-3) at Amory (2-2)
Last week: Amory 35, Aberdeen 0; Saltillo 36, Ripley 28...Panthers’ defense posted its first shutout of the season and the first since against Caledonia in 2017...Amory’s defense forced three turnovers, all on fumble recoveries...James Spratt scored a pair of touchdowns in the A-Game win...Hunter Jones, Charleston French and Jay Hampton also found the end zone...These two last played in 2007, a 28-14 win for Ripley.
Vardaman (0-3) at Hamilton (1-3)
Last week: West Lowndes 36, Hamilton 0; Vardaman: off...The Rams have been shut out in their last two games against East Webster and Bruce...Ty Edmondson has two of Vardaman’s three touchdowns on the season...These two have traded wins the last two seasons with Vardaman winning 26-7 last year and Hamilton in 2017...Ty Hall scored Hamilton’s lone touchdown against the Rams last season.
Hatley (1-3) at Mantachie (2-1)
Last week: Biggersville 46, Hatley 27; Mantachie: off...Markhel Hunt scored three of Hatley’s four touchdowns in the loss to Biggersville, two rushing and one on an interception return...Mantachie was undefeated going into their Week 3 loss to Smithville...Hatley dominated in this game last season with a 50-18 win...Alex Cooper and Markhel Hunt each scored touchdowns in that win.
Nettleton (3-1) at Caledonia (2-2)
Last week: Nettleton 24, Baldwyn 21; Heritage Academy 32, Caledonia 12...Marcus Thomas had two touchdowns for Nettleton in the win over Baldwyn, one rushing and the other on a fumble recovery...Ladarius Pounds scored the other touchdown...Jackson Cheek also kicked a field goal...These two last played in the season opener of the 2012 season, a 50-7 win for Caledonia...Quarterback Brandon Edmondson leads Caledonia with 267 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.