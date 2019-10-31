Noxubee County (5-5, 2-1) at Aberdeen (1-9, 0-3)
Last week: Choctaw County 28, Noxubee County 18; North Pontotoc 37, Aberdeen 6...Aberdeen’s touchdown against North Pontotoc was scored by Johnathan Moore...Noxubee County turned the ball over five times in its loss to Choctaw County with three of those leading to touchdowns...Tigers are locked in as the No. 2 seed in Division 4-3A...The Bulldogs and the Tigers last faced each other in 2014, a 29-0 win for Noxubee County...Noxubee won four straight over Aberdeen from 2011 to 2014.
Amory (7-3, 3-1) at Belmont (2-8, 1-3)
Last week: Booneville 28, Amory 16; Kossuth 46, Belmont 24...Amory’s loss to Booneville snapped a six-game winning streak and put them in a three-way tie for first place in Division 1-3A...Jay Hampton and Hunter Jones scored touchdowns in the loss to Booneville...Panthers can seal a home first-round playoff game with a win over Belmont but need a Nettleton win over Booneville to finish in first place...The Cardinals are allowing right at 30 points a game, while the Panthers are averaging scoring 33 points.
Choctaw County (7-3, 3-0) at Hatley (4-6, 1-2)
Last week: Houston 56, Hatley 7; Choctaw County 28, Noxubee County 18...Markhel Hunt scored Hatley’s touchdown against Houston...Choctaw County quarterback Tylan Carter scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the Chargers’ win over Noxubee...All the playoff spots in Division 4-3A have been determined...Choctaw County is the No. 1 seed and Hatley the No. 4 seed...Chargers won this game 36-7 last season...Nick Washington scored Hatley’s touchdown in that loss.
Noxapater (8-2, 5-1) at Hamilton (2-8, 1-6)
Last week: French Camp 41, Hamilton 6; Noxapater 40, Ethel 0...Ty Hall found the end zone in Hamilton’s loss to French Camp...Noxapater got touchdowns from six different players in its win over Ethel...The Tigers’ lone division loss is to defending state champion Nanih Waiya...Noxapater quarterback K.D. Carter has rushed for 1,354 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games...Hamilton running back Ty Hall is just shy of 1,000 yards rushing...The Tigers have won the last two over the Lions.
Nettleton (6-4, 2-2) at Booneville (7-2, 3-1)
Last week: Nettleton 49, Alcorn Central 14; Booneville 28, Amory 16...Nettleton freshman Zavian Dilworth hauled in three touchdown passes from Graham Gardner in the win over Alcorn Central...Dedrick Johnson, Roderick Patterson and Jacorrien Moore each also scored a touchdown in the division win...Nettleton will be the No. 3 seed in Division 1-3A with a win, No. 4 with a loss...Booneville running back Davian Price rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Amory...Tigers’ last win over Booneville came in 2007.
Nanih Waiya (8-2, 6-0) at Smithville (7-2, 4-2)
Last week: Smithville 34, TCPS 26; Nanih Waiya 54, Vardaman 21...Smithville got a pair of touchdown runs from quarterback Octavion Miller in the win over TCPS...Jabril Smith and Landon McMellon also had rushing touchdowns, while Chandler Woodham recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score...Seminoles are sitting in fourth place currently in Division 2-1A after their win over TCPS...Nanih Waiya is in first...Smithville’s last win over Nanih Waiya came in 2015.