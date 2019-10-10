Hatley (3-4, 0-0) at Aberdeen (1-6, 0-1)
Last week: Hatley 31, Northpoint Christian 17; Choctaw County 37, Aberdeen 14...Hatley scored 17 points in the third quarter to come back and get the win...Aberdeen scored its 14 points in the fourth quarter...For Hatley, Markhel Hunt, Alex Cooper, Reese O’Fallon and Nick Washington scored touchdowns in the win over Northpoint...Aberdeen had touchdowns from Isaac Watson and Jermaine Strong against Choctaw County...Aberdeen won this game 46-45 last season on a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion...Nick Washington rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns for Hatley in that loss...Aberdeen has won the last four meetings over Hatley since the two became division rivals.
Amory (5-2, 1-0) at Alcorn Central (3-4, 0-1)
Last week: Amory 43, Kossuth 14; Booneville 47, Alcorn Central 0...The Panthers won their fourth-straight game behind two touchdowns each from Braxton Griffin and Titus Irons...James Spratt and Charleston French also found the end zone...Hunter Jones passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns...The Panthers’ defense forced three second-half turnovers...This game is on Thursday...The Panthers and the Golden Bears last faced each other in 1985.
Hamilton (2-5, 1-3) at TCPS (4-2, 1-2)
Last week: Okolona 20, Hamilton 0; TCPS – off...Okolona scored all 20 points in the fourth quarter last week to hand the Lions the loss...Ty Hall was Hamilton’s leading rusher against Okolona, while Sam Robinson led in tackles...Josh Harrison and Payton Flanery came away with fumble recoveries...TCPS had a bye last week, but lost 35-33 to Noxapater in overtime in Week 6...TCPS quarterback Khi Holiday has passed for nearly 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and also rushed for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Nettleton (5-2, 1-0) at Kossuth (2-4, 0-1)
Last week: Nettleton 42, Belmont 15; Amory 43, Kossuth 14...Dedrick Johnson had a pair of touchdowns in the win over Belmont, one on a kick return and one on a punt return...Graham Gardner, Jacorrien Moore, D.J. Ivy and Ladarius Pounds also scored touchdowns for the Tigers...For Kossuth, Kota Wilhite scored both of the Aggies’ touchdowns against Amory...This game is on Thursday...Nettleton last faced Kossuth in 2016, a 66-24 win for the Aggies.
Smithville (5-1, 2-1) at West Lowndes (6-1, 4-1)
Last week: Smithville 50, Vardaman 21; West Lowndes 32, French Camp 31...Octavion Miller accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing in the win over Vardaman...Jabril Smith, Landon McMellon and Dyllan Moffett each scored a pair of touchdowns...Smithville last faced West Lowndes in a division matchup in 2016...The Noles won that game 55-31 over the Panthers...West Lowndes’ lone loss came to defending state champion Nanih Waiya.