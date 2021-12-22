Amory’s Jacob Cox, who has spent two years holding down the center and guard positions for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, will be furthering his football career at the University of Central Arkansas.
“I had 17 offers coming out of Gulf Coast, but UCA just felt like the best fit for me, and it felt like home,” Cox said. “I know they play some great competition there, and I trust their o-line coach to put me in the right spots to succeed.”
While at Gulf Coast, Cox said that he was able to learn the importance of how an athlete should carry themselves on and off the field.
“I learned that everything that you do on and off the field is very important because you’re being watched in everything that you do,” he said. “In this business, college football is your whole life, and it takes a lot of training and hard work. The training is a lot more intense and fast-paced, especially in the off season. I expect the training to be similar at the next level with better players.”
During his two years at MGCCC, the Bulldogs won the South Championship in 2020, and they were runner-ups this year. Cox was named to the All-MACCC South offense second team and MACCC All-Academic team.
Cox talked about what he plans to carry over at the next level and what he wants to improve on.
“I plan to bring and all types of different skills that I learned while at Gulf Coast along with my overall physicality, IQ, leadership skills,” he said. “How I play is nasty and physical, so I plan to carry that over. There’s always room to improve your game, nobody’s perfect. A couple of things I want to improve on are speeding my feet up and become more agile."
While at Amory, Cox was selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game as a senior and was named to the Class 3A All-State first team, in addition to the Daily Journal All-Area first team.
Some of the other offers Cox had included Northwestern, UT Martin and Delta State.