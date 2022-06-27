AMORY – In the late ‘60s, there was a stretch in Jim Walden’s career bridging his time on the field in the Canadian Football League to his decades on the sidelines coaching for the likes of Nebraska, Miami, Washington State and Iowa State.
While he wore an Aberdeen Bulldogs jersey to prime his collegiate and pro playing career, Walden was first an Amory Panther on his road to an overall head coaching record of 72-109-7 from 1978 to 1994.
“I didn’t live my young life thinking I wanted to grow up to be a coach. I grew up just being an athlete, doing things without giving a lot of thought to what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. When coaching came along, it was the first opportunity and it sounded good,” he said.
Several of his former players, assistant coaches and friends honored his legacy June 10 with a banquet at the East Amory Community Center.
“Back around February, I started looking at all the football players who were in the timeframe of Coach Walden’s tenure there. He was head coach from ’65 through ’69. I started thinking, ‘Wow, we’ve gotten old. We don’t need to put this off any longer. You need to start making some calls and see what everybody thinks about that,” said banquet organizer Charlie Williams, who played as a cornerback, linebacker and fullback for Walden in high school.
He learned to give his all and then some while playing for Walden.
“He would come out with a statement like, ‘All right guys, I don’t want 95 percent. I want 110.’ He had all sorts of sayings like, ‘Hey guys, when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Let’s get going.’ He was just a very upbeat person. You couldn’t help but like him. When he told you something about how this is supposed to be and that’s supposed to be, you believed it 100 percent,” he said. “All of us guys had a great time. We loved playing football and we were a close-knit group of guys.”
Williams said Walden’s coaching helped players such as Jimmy Burrow, who played for the Green Bay Packers and in the Canadian Football League, get to the next level.
“We preached to our young people the importance of doing things right and not being afraid of the challenge,” Walden said.
He added it was important while coaching to hold young people responsible and to also be a good listener.
“I used to say one thing – I wanted to care more about my players than I did about the plays. That’s how I spent my life coaching. You can get good plays but you’ve always got to be there for the players,” he said.
Walden said in the early planning stages of the banquet, he expected to see 25 or so former players. More than 100 people were there to honor him.
“I’m thinking I’m coming back to see some 18-year-olds but have to get that out of my mind,” he said ahead of the event. “Probably the youngest player I’ve got is 70 years old, and the oldest is 75 or 76. That doesn’t diminish my excitement in getting to see them. It’s been 52 years since I’ve had a chance to say anything to any of these guys in a group like this. It’s just exciting for two things – I’m still here to do it and that it’s happening.”
Building a legendary career
After playing quarterback at Itawamba Junior College, Walden accepted a scholarship to the University of Wyoming. He said at the time, there were several teams in need of a quarterback.
“I’d been born and raised in the state of Mississippi in a little town called Aberdeen. I decided if I had a chance, I would take the opportunity to go see the world. I figured when Wyoming called and offered, there probably wasn’t a school further away from Mississippi,” he said.
He went on to play for the BC Lions in the CFL and was traded to Calgary before ending his playing career.
“I was in Evanston, Wyoming with my wife just trying to decide what I was going to do in life after football. I get a call from a gentleman named Ed Hammond, and Mr. James Burrow, who I didn’t know at the time, was part of that conversation,” he said. “He wanted to know if I would come down and interview for the chance to be coach at Amory High School.”
After a few seasons in coaching at Amory, Walden’s coach at Wyoming, Bob Devaney, called to offer him an assistant coaching job at the University of Nebraska.
“I’d been here four years and got a call from Coach Devaney offering me a job on his staff. That came out of the blue like it did when Mr. Hammond offered me the job as coach. I actually turned him down. It was in August, and I was 10 days from starting two-a-days in Amory my fifth year. I told him, ‘Coach, it breaks my heart, but I can’t do this to the people in Amory. They’ve been wonderful to me. I cannot leave right now,’” he said.
Even though the conversation didn’t end well, Devaney called Walden again in January asking if it was early enough to offer him the job again.
He said the difference between coaching in high school and college, for him, was fewer coaches pulling more duties compared to collegiate coaches.
“In college, everything is far more mental and sophisticated. You’ve got eight guys specializing. In high school, I’m coaching the linebackers and D-line and offensive running backs and wide receivers. I’m calling plays. Each one of us had twice as much responsibility both O and D, whereas when you get to college, you’re just coaching your position,” Walden said. “It was an adjustment for me that I knew a lot of things about a lot of things in football but didn’t know as much about a few things you have to know in college football.”
His career ultimately led him to the head coach position for Washington State and Iowa State, being named PAC-10 Coach of the Year in ’81 and ’83 while at WSU.
Following his college coaching career, Walden was general manager and color commentator of the arena league Iowa Barnstormers, coinciding with former NFL player Kurt Warner’s time with the team. Warner’s career is depicted in the 2022 movie, “American Underdog.”
As far as inspirational advice, Walden encourages people to never think they can’t do something. He added they should love the people they’re around on a regular basis.
“Don’t give up on anything. There’s a whole life out there and you don’t always have to leave to find it. I left to find what I wanted, but it didn’t bother me in the least to come back to Amory High School,” he said. “If you’re a young person, don’t be afraid to explore but you may find out what you’ve got isn’t all that bad. Never be afraid to stay home. Never be afraid to try something new.”