ABERDEEN – Growing up dribbling basketballs in rural Oktibbeha County, April Sykes never dreamed of her dedication taking her across the globe; she just focused on her love of the game.
The former Rutgers and Los Angeles Sparks player will share pointers and inspiration she has gathered along the way through a two-day basketball camp April 15 and 16 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department.
“I didn’t have stuff written down like most people do with dreams and aspirations. I knew what my goals were. I wanted to be a basketball player and be one of the best and play at the highest level,” she said. “I used to be told so many times, ‘People from around this area don’t make it’ or ‘It’s uncommon.’”
After playing in the WNBA in 2012 and early 2013, she was waived due to an injury. She has since recovered and went on to play professional basketball internationally in countries such as Germany, Egypt, Australia and Lebanon.
“Basketball has allowed me to experience so many different cultures and get an education at one of the top universities in the country,” Sykes said.
Park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart was tagged on a Facebook post about Sykes’ search for a gym to host the camp, which led to the connection.
“I told her Aberdeen Park and Rec. is here and ready to help you out any way we can. It went from a message on Facebook to exchanging contacts to where we are today,” Stewart said.
Some of Stewart’s own high school teammates are helping with the camp and providing a couple of sponsorships.
“It’s a big deal for Mississippi period. People around my age and older know about her, but the people 18 and up don’t know as much about April Sykes,” she said. “For the kids now, she’s a prime example that you can do whatever you want to do.”
While Sykes has partnered with others to host camps in Atlanta, where she now lives, the upcoming Aberdeen camp will be her first one branching out on her own.
“I’m extremely excited to work with Michelle. Her energy, ambition and goals for the community were important to me for what I’m trying to do in my community,” Sykes said, adding she has more plans to collaborate with Stewart in the future.
The basketball camp will address lessons such as defense, agility, foot work, situational thinking, shooting, ball handling and how to cut. It will also include special guests.
Sykes said it will give participants tools they can use to build on their skills.
“I think it will show kids the area we grew up in isn’t known for a stomping ground for those types of athletes, but it’s possible if you’re dedicated and determined,” she said. “Whatever sport you play, it may give you the opportunity to go to college and get a degree and build your resume.”
There are 60 slots available for the camp for ages 8 to 18. The cost is $45 per for one day or $90 for two days. There’s also a sibling rate of $160 for both days. The times are 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day, and pre-registration is from 9:15 until 9:45 a.m.
For more information, email slushproskills@gmail.com.