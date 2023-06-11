BOONEVILLE – Amory’s CD Bolton, Hatley’s Kenlee Wilkinson, Nettleton’s Sharman Mosely and Smithville’s Braylin Hill laced their sneakers one last time for the Northeast Mississippi Association of Basketball Coaches All-star games on Friday and Saturday.
Bolton represented the White team in the Class 3A/4A/5A/6A boys’ game, while Wilkinson represented the White team in the girls’ Class 3A/4A/5A/6A game. Mosely played for the Dark team in the girls’ 3A/4A/5A/6A game, while Hill represented the White team in the boys’ 1A/2A game.
“It was a lot of players in the state of Mississippi that he could have picked from, but he chose me,” Bolton said. “I’m grateful, and I’m glad that I was a part of the experience.”
Class 3A/4A/5A/6A Boys: Dark 75, White 73
Bolton had the hot hand for the White team as he knocked down five three-pointers and tallied 17 points in a narrow 75-73 loss to the Dark team.
The White team gained an early double-digit lead at 12-2 before the Dark team stormed back to cut the lead to two. Bolton cashed in on back-to-back three-pointers to give his team a 20-15 lead.
“Knocking down those first two threes felt good,” Bolton said. “It brought back something normal and once I saw those first two go in, something told me to keep shooting. I came in thinking about the three-point contest, but I didn’t make it to the finals. Shooting is what I do, and it just transferred over into the game.”
Trailing by a point late in the second quarter, Bolton gave his team a 40-34 lead at halftime after cashing in on a midrange jumper with 33 seconds left and a three-pointer to end the quarter. Bolton kept his hot hand going in the third as he drilled his fourth three-pointer to put his team up 59-58 with 30 seconds left and picked up an assist on another three-pointer.
The White team took a 69-64 lead late in the fourth after Bolton cashed in on another three-pointer, forcing the Away team to call a timeout with 3:57 remaining. The Dark team came away with the narrow win after Grenada’s Donte Calhoun cashed in a three with 53 seconds remaining.
Bolton finished the game with a stat line of 17 points, five rebounds, two assists while shooting 6-14 from the field and 5-12 from three-point range. Starkville’s Connor Rogers was named Player of the Game, finishing with a game-high 21 points.
“It hasn’t hit me yet that this is my last game,” Bolton said. “I’m not going to give up on the sport though. This is just the end of a chapter and into another one.”
Class 3A/4A/5A/6A Girls: White 57, Dark 52
Mosely scored her first basket late in the first to give the Dark team a 10-8 lead, while Ripley’s Paris Morgan sent the White team into the second quarter up 12-10 after knocking down a pair of free throws.
“I was proud to be selected for the all-star game and get to play with other talented players just like me,” Mosely said. “I always try to play hard, so I wanted to come into this game playing hard on offense and defense.”
Wilkinson opened up the second with a bucket, plus the foul, to give the White team a three-point lead, and Mosely followed with a layup of her own to put the score at 15-12.
“God gave me all of my abilities to have the season that I had, so I just wanted to be a light out here,” Wilkinson said. “Whether I scored or not, I wanted to hustle and play with a lot of effort.”
The White team went into halftime up 27-24, and they held off the Dark team in the third to end the quarter up 43-35. Despite being outscored 17-14 in the final quarter, the White team came out on top.
Wilkinson tallied three points, two steals and two rebounds in the win, while Mosely finished with four points and three rebounds for the Dark team.
“I just want to thank all the coaches for nominating me for this and everyone that’s supported me along the way,” Wilkinson said. “I just wanted to represent my community and give it one last go because this is my last game ever.”
Class 1A/2A Boys: Dark 85, White 70
It was a back-and-forth game early on in the Class 1A/2A boys’ game, but the Dark team pulled away in the third quarter to take the 85-70 win.
“It was an honor to be a part of this,” Hill said. “I’m a little disappointed that it’s over, but I’m looking forward to the future.”
Hill finished the game with a pair of boards and a point in the fourth quarter for the White team.
