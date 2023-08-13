The 2023 football season will officially kick off this Friday with four of our county teams set to play in jamborees.
Amory at Tupelo
The Panthers will hit the road to play at their new temporary home in Tupelo, a team that they haven’t seen since 2008. Amory had a stellar performance in the jamboree last year against Kossuth, winning 25-6, so they’ll look to replicate that and start the long season on a high note.
With a good amount of new faces occupying important spots this year, it will be interesting to see how Amory will look out there for this game. One thing that they will not lack, however, is depth as multiple guys have shown their worth over the spring and summer.
My three guys to watch out for in this jamboree are first-year starting quarterback Braden Maranto, first-year starting running back Emmanuel Randle and Nathaniel Walker at linebacker.
Hamilton at Mantachie
This Lions hosted Mantachie during last year’s jamboree, a game that ended in a 6-6 draw. Kyzer Verner scored the lone touchdown for Hamilton on a 53-yard run and finished with 78 rushing yards on seven carries.
Who would have thought that this two-quarter jamboree would spark something in the Lions that led to an incredible season? Even though Hamilton lost a lot of starters from last year, they also return a lot of athleticism and depth that will be fun to watch this season.
Similar to Amory, Hamilton’s biggest question for this season is how will some of their new guys who are moving into starting roles hold up. Three guys to watch out for during this jamboree will be first-year starting quarterback Justin Verner, long-time starting receiver Jacourey Miller and Trent Jones at running back.
New Albany/Booneville at Nettleton
Nettleton faced off against New Albany last year and saw a lot of positive things from their skill guys. It was the battle of the first-year quarterbacks with Nettleton’s Braylen Williams and New Albany’s Braden Shettles.
Both quarterbacks showed promise and a lot of athleticism as Williams broke free for a 44-yard run and also connected on two deep passes of 30 and 25 yards to Anterion Venson. The duo of Venson and Williams will be one to watch this year as they continue to build chemistry.
The Tigers have also added a lot of athletic depth to their receiving core that could be vital going deep into the season.
Smithville at East Union
Smithville will head to East Union for their jamboree after not playing one last season. The Noles hold all the cards in their hands as they are heading into the season with just about the same roster as last year.
That year of experience under their belt, plus the large returning senior class, could be very important factors for Smithville this year. Second-year starting quarterback Chandler Brunetti will lead the pack again this season, and he returns to targets in Barker O’Brian and Ben Frederick, whom he developed a lot of chemistry with on the field.
Smithville already starts the season with a solidified playoff spot, so the main question for them this season will be whether or not this returning group can do enough to help them go far.
