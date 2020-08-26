With the elimination of slow-pitch softball last fall, four schools started brand new volleyball programs and are kicking off their inaugural seasons this week.
Hamilton, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville are all getting their programs off the ground and finding their way in their first seasons.
Hamilton
Like most volleyball coaches, Hamilton coach Bryan Loague was playing catch up after COVID-19 disrupted the end of the school year.
“We had planned on having a camp right after spring break, and of course that got washed out. We wanted to have tryouts in May, and that ended up being the middle of June,” Loague said. “We have been practicing a little bit this summer, and I’m not sure if we know what volleyball looks like or not, but they are having a good time. We have some bright spots here and there, but I’m not sure if we know how to repeat it.”
Being a softball coach, Loague is learning the game right along with his players.
“I didn’t know much this time last year, about how many people were on the court or what a libero was,” he said. “We have worked a lot on serving. It comes and goes. One serves it good one time, and then can’t get it in bounds the next.”
Hamilton has two seniors on the team in Aniston Atkins and Payton Atkins, and Loague sees some of his sophomores and juniors being able to contribute.
“You have girls like Lann Hollis, Faith Imel, Mollie Cockerham, Melba Jones, Mallory Kendall, Madison Mitchell and Kylie Springfield,” Loague said. “We are still trying to learn how to hit the ball with our feet off the ground. I’m planning on winning my division because of course you play the game to win, but we are really trying to compete against ourselves and get better every day. We have a shot to compete in our division, and in our schedule, we should be able to compete in most games.”
Hatley
Hatley coach Chris George had players sign up last school year, one set of tryouts early in the summer and then more tryouts once school started back.
“It’s been a little bit of work this summer and a lot of work at the beginning of the school year. We’re just trying to put in the basics just so we can get a basic understanding of what’s going on and not get too complicated with anything,” George said. “This first year and the second year, we are just going to set a foundation and hopefully improve on it for years to come.”
George said he prepared during the quarantine by reading the rule book and is working on keeping things easy for his players to understand.”
“There’s a lot of things in the rule book that it seems like it didn’t cover,” George said. “We are just trying to get a few formations in, keeping it simple so that maybe we can be in the right position at the right time.”
Like Hamilton, Hatley has a lot of its softball players playing on the volleyball team.
“The hand-eye coordination plays out here. Jessie (McHenry) has looked great out here, and she and Kenlee (Wilkinson) can both play multiple positions if needed,” George said. “Right now, we probably have about 10 to 12 girls that we are thinking of playing varsity. We don’t really know, and we’re still looking, but we are expecting a lot of big things out of those kids. I think they are going to give us a chance to be competitive. We still have a long way to go.”
Hatley’s division is tough with established teams in Amory and Choctaw County, but George said he tried to keep the rest of the schedule competitive for his team.
“We lost a lot of it because of the pushback to the schedule for two weeks, but it’s just about let’s grow, let’s learn,” he said. “Are we going to take some butt whoopings? Probably, but as long as we are getting better with each match, that’s what we’re looking for.”
Nettleton
Nettleton volleyball coach Brandi McDaniel is getting back into coaching after a few years away and is excited about getting her team going. She had previously coached softball and basketball.
The Lady Tigers started skill clinics on June 1 before having tryouts just a couple of weeks later.
“We needed to keep the kids spread out, and they didn’t know how to play, so we needed those clinics first,” McDaniel said. “We have been getting together as much as they would let us and trying to put everything in. We’re teaching the game and getting the kids skill-ready.”
McDaniel sees the potential in several of her players and expects senior Melly Gardner, sophomores Sharman Mosely and Kaillee Grace Inmon and eighth-graders Zion Seals and Zyah Gunter to be able to contribute among others.
“Melly is our setter and going to be a strong leader on the court, a quarterback out there running our offense. Sharman, our left side hitter, is really strong and could be one of our leading scorers,” McDaniel said. “Zyah is our libero and one of our better back row defensive players. Aaliyah Harris moves really well as a middle blocker, and Tamera Martin, our right side hitter, goes after everything. Kaillee Grace is a good middle blocker too. I have to give their other coaches, especially Coach (Jacob) Kidd, credit because they all play other sports and have a good work ethic set already.”
McDaniel said she hopes her team can make the playoffs and wants to keep building the program.
“I would love for some of them to play travel volleyball, but I know it’s hard to get into that,” she said. “We have some seventh-graders that if they stay within the program could really help us in the future.”
Smithville
Smithville had huge interest for its first volleyball team with 32 players from seventh grade on up.
“We didn’t really do a whole lot before the virus hit, but we had a sign up to see who was interested and then tryouts once things opened up on June 1,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We have a lot of young girls, 29 that are ninth grade and below We have several that also play softball and a few that don’t, and they are all really loving it and working together. They are having a great time with it and you’re seeing their competitiveness.”
Duke said he also did a lot of volleyball research both before and during while school was shut out and he’s still learning as he goes.
“What I see so far is that I love the intensity of the game. The girls really get after it and compete, but they are trying to figure everything out at the same time,” Duke said. “They are really into it and even practice at home. I don’t have anything to compare it to, but I feel like we have some talent on the team.”
The Lady Noles have just one senior in Annie Brooke Morgan and two juniors in Tristin Price and Carleigh Armstrong.
“Annie Brooke is a good setter and does really good at the passing and digging, and Tristin is more of a hitter. Carleigh hustles really well,” Duke said. “Kaleigh Ann Prince and Kelby Seales are also doing really well. I could go on and on about these kids because there’s a bunch that look good. Everyone is enjoying trying to learn how to do everything and finding their positions to be successful.”
Smithville has a couple of second-year teams in its division in Ingomar and West Union.
“It’s still a new sport to everybody, but they have a year under their belts, which will help tremendously,” Duke said. “Our girls will compete. I can’t say how well we are going to do because I don’t know enough about it yet, but they will compete whether they are down 20 or up 20. They are loving the game.”