The Friday night lights are starting to burn brighter and brighter as we are now a month away from football action. With that being said, it is only right that we take a glimpse at all of our teams’ Week 1 matchups.
Aberdeen vs. Okolona
The Bulldogs will hit the road on August 26 to face off against Okolona for their first game of the season. The last time these two teams met was in 2019, and Aberdeen picked up a 26-6 win.
Surprisingly enough, this was the Bulldogs’ only win of that season, but the turnaround that they have made since then has been major as they finished last season with a 6-5 record.
Last year, the Bulldogs’ found success with their defense and passing game, and that formula looked to remain the same over the summer.
Upcoming senior quarterback Jermaine Strong will be a player to look out for in this game along with receivers ML Fort, Jayden Walker and Justin Payne. Seniors Chris Holliday, Joe Buchanan and Jeffery Sykes will also be key players to watch for with Aberdeen’s ground game.
The Bulldogs are currently 4-1 over the Chieftains since 2005, so they will look to add another win to their record.
Amory vs. Itawamba AHS
The Panthers ran into Itawamba last year to kick off their season, but the Indians were able to spoil Amory’s home-opener in a 35-14 loss. This year, Amory will look to spoil the Indians’ first home game of the season on August 26.
Coming off of a 10-4 season and making it to the 3A state championship, the excitement surrounding the Panthers is high, and rightfully so. Amory put in a lot of work over the summer and has a ton of returning pieces that will make a difference.
Senior Jatarian Ware will man the quarterback spot for the second year in a row, and senior Charleston French, who rushed for 1,880 yards last season, will be by his side. The Panthers still have a solid receiving core with TJ Parks, Isiah Smith, Isaiah Brownlee and Elijah Spratt lining up.
On the defensive side, Cameron Haynes, Walker Maranto, James Conner and Nathaniel Walker will look to be big factors once again for Amory.
Hatley vs. Hamilton
This matchup is considered a county/county rivalry that is as old as time. These two teams did not get to face each other last year due to Hatley having to forfeit.
The year prior to that, the Tigers walked away with a 21-12 win to pick up their second win of the season. The Lions currently hold an 8-7 record over Hatley in this back-and-forth rivalry.
For Hamilton, senior quarterback Evan Pounders will have some solid weapons surrounding him in Kyzer Verner, Parker Beasley, Stanick Jordan and Justin Verner. For Hatley, the quarterback duo of senior Josh Griffin and sophomore Logan Brown will be an interesting thing to look out for, while Cayson Williams will be a reliable running back for the Tigers.
Nettleton vs. Eupora
The Tigers will travel to start their season off with an unfamiliar opponent in Eupora on August 26. Similar to most of our county football teams, Nettleton played a lot of 7-on-7 scrimmages over the summer to prepare for this season.
Coming off of a 3-7 season and falling in the first round of the playoffs, the Tigers hope that their hard work over the summer can pay off. Freshman Braylen Williams will take over the quarterback duties, and he will have a solid group of upperclassmen to help him out.
Seniors Zavian Dilworth, Aidan Pettigrew and Jay Hawkins played big roles on both sides of the ball last season for the Tigers, and they will look to be key factors once again.
Smithville vs. Belmont
The Noles will also hit the road to face Belmont on August 26. Smithville last saw Belmont in 2019 and took a 12-0 win, and they also lead the series rivalry 9-2.
Smithville put together a good season last year, finishing 8-4 and falling in the first round. Chandler Brunetti, who spent time as the backup quarterback last year, will be stepping into the starting role to lead the Noles.
Receivers Barker O’Brian, Ben Frederick and Daniel Dobbs were a few of Brunetti’s favorite targets over the summer, and they will be players to look out for in this matchup.
