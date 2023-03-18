HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers had everything clicking for them at the plate as they erupted for an 11-4 win over Smithville last Tuesday.
“We had about nine or 10 hits in our last game against Vardaman, and we had about eight or ten in this game, so we’ve been swinging it really well over the past two games,” Hatley coach Grant Johnson said. “We’re moving in the right direction, and hopefully, we can get it rolling from here on out because I want to get a winning streak going. We’ve been on a streak of winning some and losing some so maybe this win can give us some confidence moving forward.”
The Noles were first to strike on the scoreboard in the top of the first after Carson Spann, Clay Tacker and Chandler Brunetti loaded the bases. Lane O’Brian followed with a two-run single to left field and advanced to second on the throw to put Smithville up 2-0 before Evan George got the third out with a strikeout.
Hatley answered back in the bottom of the first, scoring two runs of its own. After Tristan Hendrix and Logan Brown drew walks, Tyler Guin drove in the Tigers’ first run of the game with a single, and Braden Pyron followed with a sac fly to center field to bring Brown home.
The Tigers gained a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second after Trey Dallas, Hendrix and Brown loaded the bases on walks and an error. Bradlee Parish was hit by a pitch, bringing Dallas in for a run, but Pearson Duke got the Noles out of the inning with the bases loaded after snagging a ball hit to left field.
Chandler Brunetti got Smithville started in the third with a leadoff double. O’Brian followed with a double of his own, but Guin tagged Brunetti out at him for the second out of the inning.
The Noles loaded the bases after the out as Duke and Hunter McCain drew walks, and a third-straight walk drawn by Bryson Wilson brought O’Brian home to tie the game at 3-3. The Tigers found their groove in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs to regain the lead.
Eli Gray kicked things off with a leadoff double, and Evan George followed with a single to left field. Nate Otts reached on a fielder’s choice, while Gray came home for a run. After Dallas picked up a base hit, Brown drew a walk to load the bases which set up a two-run double by Guin.
Hatley continued to roll in the inning as Parish reached first on an error, while Brown and Guin also scored on the error to give the Tigers an 8-3 lead. After a leadoff double by Hendrix in the fifth inning, Hatley added two more runs to their lead as Hendrix and Guin scored runs on errors.
After Brayden Rowland was hit by a pitch and Brunetti picked up a base hit, O’Brian drove in a run on a ground out in the sixth inning to cut the score to 10-4 before the third out. The Tigers scored another run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Hendrix to score Otts.
Brown threw two of his three strikeouts on the day in the seventh inning to seal the win for Hatley.
“I feel pretty good about where we’re at right now, but we’ve just got to get our pitching going and continue to work on other things like base running,” Johnson said. “We’ve been playing pretty well on defense recently as far as not making any errors, and we’re hitting the ball a lot better. We’re pretty much going defensively and offensively, but it’s all about getting our arms going if we want to compete.”
