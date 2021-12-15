NETTLETON – After going up by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, the Nettleton Tigers held off Aberdeen’s fourth-quarter rally to grab a 55-51 Division 4-3A win on Friday.
“I thought we played with a lot of intensity and discipline in the first half, and every time Aberdeen made a mistake we took advantage of it,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “I think what happened in the second half was we got away from playing with discipline, and we tried to make great plays when good plays were working just fine.”
The division rivals traded baskets and the lead early in the first quarter. Buckets from Anterion Venson and Zavian Dilworth gave the Tigers a three-point cushion, but Aberdeen quickly tied the game up at 9-9 on baskets by TJ Fields and Jeremiah White.
Towards the end of the first, Nettleton went on a 6-0 run led by Venson, Jamarion Ball and Dilworth to take a 15-9 lead, forcing the Bulldogs to call a timeout with 1:47 left in the quarter. The Tigers went into the second quarter with a 16-11 lead after a free throw by Dilworth.
Nettleton continued to maintain a small lead to start the second before jumping out to a 27-16 lead with 3:50 left after buckets from Ball, Venson and Jay Hawkins. The Bulldogs called their first timeout of the game after going down by double figures for the first time.
The Tigers' hot streak on offense continued after the timeout as they went on a 7-2 run, extending Nettleton’s lead to 34-18 at halftime.
“We shot the ball really well in our last game against Hamilton, and we started this game shooting it well,” Gardner said. “Then again, I don’t think we were as fresh as we needed to be in the second half.”
With five minutes left in the third, the Tigers increased their lead to 41-21 on baskets from Dilworth and Venson. Aberdeen started to regain its flow on offense as they cut the lead down to 14 after a pair of layups by Bryston Jenkins and White and a three-pointer by Javian McMillian.
The Bulldogs closed the quarter out on an 8-2 run led by White, ML Fort and McMillian, trimming the score to 47-37 heading into the final quarter.
The momentum that the Bulldogs gained towards the end of the third carried over into the fourth quarter as they made an 8-0 run to make it a two-point game with 5:40 left in the quarter. The Tigers responded with baskets from Venson and Jacorien Moore, increasing their lead to 51-45.
A layup and free throw by Fields cut the score to 52-51 with 1:45 left in the game, but Dilworth extended Nettleton’s lead to three points after a fast-break layup with 30 seconds left. The Bulldogs were unable to the game up on their next possession, and Hawkins drilled a free throw to close out the win for the Tigers.
“I’ve got to tip my hat off to my kids and the resilience that they showed,” Gardner said. “Aberdeen didn’t quit, and our kids could have folded, but they stood up and made one more play at the end.”
Dilworth led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, while Venson contributed 15 points on the night. Ball tallied 14 points in the win.
For Aberdeen, White finished with a game-high 21 points.
(G) Nettleton 43, Aberdeen 17
The Nettleton Lady Tigers carried over their success from last Thursday’s matchup against Hamilton to take a 43-17 win against Aberdeen on Friday.
Nettleton jumped out to an early 8-0 lead after baskets from Zion Seals, Tamiya Martin and Madison Miller, forcing the Lady Bulldogs to call a timeout. The Lady Tigers’ lead grew to 14-0 after the timeout on buckets from Miller and Sydnie Harris.
Taylor Harrison gave the Lady Bulldogs their first points of the night on a floater as Nettleton went into the second up 18-2.
The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 23-2 to start the second on a pair of layups by Miller and Harris. Aberdeen went on an 8-2 run led by Harrison and Kierstyn Riddle to cut the lead down to 15 late in the quarter.
Nettleton bounced back and closed out the quarter with an 8-0 run as Miller drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer, making it 35-10 at the half.
Both teams struggled to generate offense coming out of halftime as the two teams scored a combined total of three points in the entire third quarter. The Lady Tigers went into the fourth with a 36-12 lead after a free throw by Martin.
The two teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter after a low-scoring third. Tyquashia McMillian scored on a layup to cut the lead down to 37-14, but the Lady Tigers closed the game out on a 6-3 run to seal the win.
Miller finished with a game-high 21 points for the Lady Tigers, while Harrison led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points.