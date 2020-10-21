Usually when you build something up in your mind, it turns around to be the complete opposite, right?
For the entire week, we had all built up the Amory/Nettleton showdown in our minds as this offensive onslaught.
After all, we had these two elite offenses, led by, like I discussed last week, two quarterbacks who are having amazing seasons and putting up huge numbers. And don’t get me wrong – these two offenses are still really great, and I can guarantee you that they are going to continue to show that over the next two-plus weeks.
But I did joke with someone Friday during the day that the game may come down to whoever’s defense stepped up, and Amory’s did just that, shutting out Nettleton for the first time in, well, who knows how long.
Both defenses played extremely well, as Nettleton’s held the Panthers to their second-lowest point total of the season and lowest in a win, but Amory’s is on a roll with shutouts in back-to-back games.
As much as we have talked about the offense, one thing that really stood out to me in the first game I saw them this season was how much potential the defense had as well, and they showed it this past week. They held Nettleton to just 11 snaps on offense in the first half, and that’s coming off weeks of Nettleton scoring first 48 against Belmont and then 55 points against Kossuth.
I also said earlier that the top three teams in this division are all so good and so evenly matched, and that still leaves us with two really good games the next two weeks – Amory at Booneville this week in a game that could decide the division championship and then Booneville at Nettleton the next week. Both of those games could shake things up among the top three in the division race.
Smithville was the other group that really stepped things up this week, and the improvement that the Noles has shown over the past three games has been incredible.
They are still super young and of course there’s still plenty of room to grow, but we are starting to see them step it up more and more each week.
Trailing by double digits going into the fourth quarter is sometimes tough for even a veteran team to come back from, but Smithville came through with some big plays on Friday and got it done.
Just like Hamilton is now finishing up, Smithville gets to the really brutal part of its schedule starting this week with some of the top teams in that division, going in the exact same order the Lions did with first TCPS, then Nanih Waiya and French Camp.
That part of the schedule doesn’t do them any favors, but it’s going to be interesting to see how they continue to develop over the next three weeks.
We’re thick in the middle of the best part of the season, when the playoff races start to take shape, and it’s a relief to finally get to this point.