A few weeks ago, I sent good vibes everyone’s way for starting back school. So far in our county, that seems to be going pretty well, and as we start back athletics this week with volleyball on Monday and football scrimmages on Friday, I am hoping everyone can send good vibes the way of our athletes, coaches and their families as well because we have been waiting a long time for high school sports to return.
If you had told me a few years ago that a situation would ever arise that would put us not playing real high school games for over five months, I never would have been able to believe it because covering games is as much a part of my routine as anything else.
I would have been in shock if you had told me that something could jeopardize us even being able to have a high school football season because in my eyes, that’s something that’s unstoppable and unshakeable.
The last few months have shown us that the unthinkable can happen, that our sports world can come to a halt, but doesn’t it feel great that we are pushing forward with it right now? That kids are practicing and coaches are planning for games ahead?
It’s been somewhat of a return to normalcy for me. That started with beginning our fall sports section (comes out September 9) a few weeks ago by shooting the cover with six of our football players, and then it continued the next week or so with gathering information for our football previews. These past couple of weeks have been full of plenty of normal for this time of the year – visiting practices, taking team pictures and gathering rosters and schedules. Who knew that such tedious tasks could feel so good?
Even though I know that nothing is guaranteed, I hope our fall sports seasons can keep going on, for the sake of the kids that have been working towards these seasons for months.
We have plenty of girls who are just getting their first taste of volleyball and who have been making strides towards learning their sport over the summer. And you have hundreds of football guys who have been sweating it out in the heat since June 1 and getting up early for summer workouts.
Some of those same guys are needing this season to get noticed to go play at the next level. Most of the people who say we shouldn’t be playing have no idea how vital of a role sports play in not just these athletes’ lives now but their futures as well.
Even though the attendance is limited (for now at least), I think everyone else also needs sports back in their lives as well. Just being out at practices has felt fantastic to me, and this past Friday, seeing scores on my Twitter timeline, since private schools and Alabama schools started this past week, felt like any other normal August Friday night.
Throughout these last few months, I have heard so many players and coaches say that one of the biggest lessons learned during this pandemic is to play each game like it’s your last. We hear that term all the time, but what happened back in the spring is what finally drove that message home.
I hope it’s something all of our fall sports athletes take to heart – that they play each game like it could be their last, appreciate each practice that helps them along the way and enjoy every moment they get to spend with their teammates.
Personally, I know I plan on enjoying every single game I get to cover this fall and on forward after that. I spent enough time in the air conditioning of our office and my home during the last five months. A football field in 90-degree heat sounds pretty good right now.