After serving as the assistant girls’ basketball coach for two years, Chelsea Garrett is ready and excited to take on her new role as the head coach for the Amory Lady Panthers.
Garrett, a 2010 Mooreville grad, got her start in coaching back in 2016 when she was the assistant softball coach at Shannon High School before coming to Amory in 2019 as an assistant archery coach. She also played four years of college basketball at Blue Mountain College.
Garrett's love for the game of basketball led her to accept the head coaching position after the departure of former head coach Nathan Newell to Grenada.
“I love basketball and coaching is my way to stay connected to the game,” she said. “When I was an assistant coach, it was a different perspective from actually playing the game to watching it. One thing that I did learn from being under Coach (Nathan) Newell was that an assistant and head coach watch from different aspects. So I think my transition from assistant to head coach will go well because assistants see things from a smaller lens than the head coach would at times.”
With a ton of basketball experience under her belt from playing and coaching, Garrett knows what it takes to be a head coach and how to get her team invested.
“The role of the head coach begins with setting a standard of competence with the team, parents and community,” she said. “I was very involved as an assistant, so the transition kind of came naturally. Most of the kids I’ll be coaching, I’ve either taught in class or out on the court, so I think most of them are already used to me and how I do things. I want them to be able to believe in the process because the way Coach (Shay) Ashford and I plan to do things will be different from the way Coach Newell did things. It will be the same general concept of learning the game and improving because I think that’s the key to success, improving on yourself as a player and a person.”
Garrett believes that Amory volleyball coach Shay Ashford will provide even more coaching experience and basketball knowledge as her assistant coach.
“So far, we work really well together,” Garrett said. “She’s been a coach longer than I have, so she sees things that help me out. With her having assistant and head coaching experience, she has a good background of coaching and playing.”
With a roster full of upcoming sophomores and freshmen, Garrett said that she is most excited to watch her team grow while she grows as a head coach.
“Watching them grow in skill and development on and off the court is what it takes, and that helps me grow as a coach, trying to coach different skill sets," she said. "I’m a younger coach, so there’s so much for me to learn, but I really want to teach myself how to lead by example on a different level. When I was the assistant coach, the girls would come to me in different areas than they would a head coach, but now I have to separate that. I want them to come to me, but I need them to understand that we’re at a different respect level now.”
Last season, the Lady Panthers finished with a 12-13 record, reaching the second round of the playoffs where they fell to eventual state champion Booneville. Garrett plans to improve on their success and keep Amory’s winning culture alive next season.
“I tell the girls all the time that a winning culture in sports, life or work starts with a good attitude and striving to be excellent,” she said. “That means coming to work every day and getting everyone involved such as the parents and the community that has always supported us. As their coach, I plan to lead by example and nurture them to love the game, and I believe that will keep our winning culture alive.”
Garrett said that her main goal now as head coach is to help her players grow as individuals while also having a successful season.
“With us being a young team, I plan to coach them based on their abilities and prepare them for anything that the season throws our way,” she said. “I want them to be at their best when their best is needed, so I guess my greatest responsibility is to help them mature into responsible young adults because having responsibilities is a huge part of growing in life. I want to help them become honorable young women that are prepared for life beyond basketball, and as far as my expectations for the season, I just want to win every game that we can.”