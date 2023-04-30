Baseball season for both Amory teams, the Hamilton Lions, the Hatley Tigers and the Nettleton Tigers gets extended a little longer as all five of these teams had no trouble sweeping their playoff openers this past week.
The Panthers stayed pretty much in control during their doubleheader against Rosa Fort last Monday, while the Lady Panthers also took a pair of run-rule wins over Amanda Elzy to move on to the third round.
Both Amory teams are set to face more challenging opponents as the Lady Panthers and Panthers will both face Booneville in the second and third round of the playoffs. The last time the Panthers ran into Booneville was at North half last year, where Amory managed to take a pair of wins against the Blue Devils to cash in their trip to state.
This series will definitely be one worth watching as these two teams are powerhouses in Class 3A baseball.
Speaking of 3A baseball, Hatley and Nettleton dominated in their first-round series against North Panola and Byhalia, but the road to success will get a little bit tougher this week as Hatley will face Alcorn Central, while Nettleton plays Kossuth.
Nettleton has been on a little hot streak lately, winning 10 of their last 13 games before the Kossuth series. This streak can be credited to a few electric performances at the plate and finding some consistent options on the mound.
Hatley has also had its fair share of big plays at the plate and dominant nights on the mound that has me excited to see what they can do against Alcorn Central.
In the series that I was most excited to see, the Hamilton Lions rose to the occasion to take down Smithville. The Lions will run into last year’s Class 1A state runner-ups in the second round of the playoffs.
The last time these two teams played was actually this season, where Hamilton was able to steal a 4-1 win. Freshman JD Whitaker was the star in this regular season game as he pitched a 10-strikeout no-hitter.
With a win against Biggersville already under their belts, the Lions can go into this game with a little bit of confidence, and we can expect them, along with the other five teams that swept their playoff openers, to try and handle business against the tough competition.
