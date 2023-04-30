Baseball season for both Amory teams, the Hamilton Lions, the Hatley Tigers and the Nettleton Tigers gets extended a little longer as all five of these teams had no trouble sweeping their playoff openers this past week.

Deon Blanchard is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal. Contact him at deon.blanchard@journalinc.com or follow him on Twitter: @dblanchard21.

