If there is one thing that I have learned in my ten months of working as a sports reporter, there are always things going on.
Even in the month of June when school is out, people are going on vacations with their friends and family and it is 100 degrees outside, I have found myself as busy as ever covering summer athletics.
With baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball teams prepping for next season, my summer has yet to have a slow day. Even though my summer has been extremely busy, I can only imagine how these student-athletes feel, going through workouts and traveling every week just to improve for their upcoming season.
A few weeks ago, I experienced one of the most hectic days since I started working here, covering Amory football’s 7-on-7 tournament and traveling to Starkville to watch Amory baseball play in the NEMCABB qualifier games.
I definitely got some good cardio in walking from field to field to try and keep up with our four teams out of the 10 at the 7-on-7 tournament. It really amazed me to see how hard each team competed in this tournament despite the blazing temperatures.
The heat never seemed to play a factor with any team, and the only thing that was on everyone’s mind was winning the tournament. To some surprise, the Aberdeen Bulldogs were the team able to withstand the elements to win it all.
After all that running around at the tournament, I would like to thank Mrs. Zandra Conner for providing everyone with food and water while we were out there.
As soon as the tournament was over, I got a brief opportunity to wipe my sweat and take a deep breath before heading to Starkville to watch Amory baseball. With four of their key players out, the Panthers were unable to grab a win on the day, but they would get the chance to bounce back the next week.
Last Monday, Amory’s journey in the NEMCABB tournament continued as they had to play the current reigning 2A state champions East Union. With almost all of their pieces back, the Panthers looked to redeem themselves in the battle of champions.
Amory managed to shut out East Union and advanced to the second round to play Bruce. After taking down Bruce, Amory’s run in the tournament ended in the third round against North Pontotoc. The Panthers had a lot of bright moments in this tournament and proved that they still have the talent to make another championship run.
Despite how hot it has been recently with everything going on, it has been interesting to go out and see just how much a lot of our county teams have improved since last season. It has definitely given me something to be excited about when fall and winter come around.