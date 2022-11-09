BOONEVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles have seen a lot of adversity this season but have refused to shy away from it.
The Noles battled through all four quarters of their high-stakes game against Thrasher and came away with a 14-12 win on Thursday, clinching the third playoff spot in Division 1-1A.
“The season started off pretty rough for us, but the kids kept grinding and working hard,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We kept getting better each week, and this is the reward of it, reaching the playoffs.”
Smithville marched down the field on its first possession of the game, getting inside the 10-yard line with runs by Conner Dabbs and Braden Sanders. Thrasher’s defense held the Noles from scoring on the drive and forced a turnover on downs to take over on the four-yard line.
Both teams’ red zone defense played big parts in the first quarter, forcing turnover-on-down situations to knot the score at 0-0 heading into the second. Smithville’s moved the ball well to start the second, but the drive ended in another turnover on downs.
The Noles’ defense stuffed Thrasher and forced a punt after a tackle behind the line by Noah Davidson. With the ball on Thrasher’s 40-yard line, Smithville’s offense capitalized on the stop with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Brunetti to Kendall Thompson.
Sanders nailed the extra point to put the Noles up 7-0 with 1:34 before halftime. Thrasher kicked off the second half with a bang as Cason McGaughy returned a kick all the way down to Smithville’s five-yard line.
Thrasher’s Jude White capped off the big return with a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the score to 7-6 after the failed two-point conversion. It did not take Smithville long to respond after a first-down pass from Brunetti to Parker Dean, plus runs by Sanders and Dabbs, marched the offense down the field.
Dabbs punched in a four-yard touchdown run to increase the Noles’ lead to 14-6 midway through the third.
“I want to give all the glory to my team because I wouldn’t have been able to play to my maximum capability without them tonight,” Dabbs said. “All around, I’m just proud of myself, proud of my team and proud of the coaches for how the play calling was.”
In the fourth, the Rebels strung together a 14-play drive with runs by White, and he scored on a five-yard run to cut the score to 14-12 with 4:12 left in the game. The game-tying two-point conversion was no good after Ben Frederick came away with a sack.
Thrasher’s defense gave the offense another chance late in the quarter after forcing a punt, but Frederick closed the door on the Rebels’ playoff hopes with an interception.
“When I knew coach was going to blitz me, I knew I would get back there and force some pressure on the quarterback,” Frederick said. “With the pick, I just read the quarterback’s eyes and went up to get it.”
Brunetti finished 8 of 12 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Dabbs added 85 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win. Sanders also added 62 yards on the ground, while Frederick contributed 57 receiving yards.
“We had a different game plan defensively coming in, but we had to get out of it, and I thought the guys did a great job of adjusting to that and continuing to hold them,” Collums said. “This is Ben (Frederick) and Conner’s (Dabbs) first year playing outside linebacker, and they’ve done a great job at it. Anytime that you blitz them, you know they’re probably going to get a sack.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.