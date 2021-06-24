SMITHVILLE – Golfers can have fun July 31 while helping a good cause through a fundraiser glow ball tournament at Amory Golf Course benefiting Smithville High School’s future indoor training facility.
“We feel like we really, really need one, especially on the baseball side because where our field is and the amount of rain we get, they’re not able to get on the field a whole lot. One season they didn’t play a single home game because of the weather,” said football coach Chad Collums. “For a small school like we are, just to be able to talk about it says so much about our community.”
The indoor facility will be a 60-foot-by-90-foot building that’s 20 feet high with turf and baseball nets inside of it. There’s no date yet as to when it will be completed.
“We’ve ordered material, and it’s just a matter of getting it here and getting started. Where we are as far as the money is, we’re trying to finish up on the price of the building and the materials inside,” Collums said.
The glow ball tournament’s entry fee for four-person teams is $200, and Collums said teams are filling up quickly for the tournament.
Entry fee includes a meal and one mulligan each, closest to the pin and longest drive. Each team can purchase as many as four more mulligans for $20.
The tournament will begin at 5 p.m., with nine holes played during the day and nine played at night. Glow balls are $10.
People may also sponsor a hole for $100, which includes a sign on the tee box of the sponsored hole.
In addition to the glow ball tournament, there will also be a silent auction and door prizes.
For more information about the tournament, call Ronnie McCain at 315-0692 or Amber Pearson at 315-3567. People interested in sponsoring a hole may call Collums or baseball coach John Harris at 651-4276.
There will be another fundraiser in the near future to benefit the indoor facility.