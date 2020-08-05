Through the last few weeks, we have seen our last four graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.
The Class of 2020 had to wait quite a bit longer than most groups of seniors do to receive their diplomas – graduation ceremonies were originally scheduled for the middle of May – but I think it’s been well worth the wait to see them get honored.
Monroe County held its three ceremonies the week before last with Hatley’s on July 13 and Smithville and Hamilton’s on consecutive days on July 16 and 17. Then this past week, Amory finished off with its graduation on Thursday in social distancing style after rain in the forecast prompted a change from outside on the football field.
It is pretty evident that the administration from all six of our schools have worked really hard at making sure these ceremonies were special for this year’s graduates. That was part of the reason for waiting until July to have the most recent graduations, and in addition to preparing for these ceremonies, schools have been working around the clock to get ready for the upcoming school year, which has challenges and obstacles that we have never before seen.
These last few months have reminded me of the resiliency of this next generation of young adults, and hearing speeches at graduations have also driven home that fact.
It would be really easy for all the kids giving these speeches to talk about all that they have missed out on in the last few months. For athletes, which is the group that I know best, that has been some of their final games and chances to shine. For every graduate, it’s been the final moments spent bonding with their friends and classmates.
These are times they can never get back, but every speech I have heard at the four graduations I have covered have been messages of positivity, either looking back on good times they have all had together growing up or for their hopes for the future for their classmates.
I have been covering a graduation or two or more each year since I started working here, and never have these speeches been more impactful to me than what they have been this year.
Waiting to have these ceremonies, too, have helped provide a more traditional ceremony for the families of the graduates, which I know is something that will mean the world to them when they look back on these times years later.
As we have gotten later in the summer, I, too, have been looking ahead – looking ahead to this next school year, hoping that we can get back to playing high school sports soon and thinking about how all the restrictions and challenges are going to affect the next group of seniors.
One thing I said when this pandemic shut everything down for the Class of 2020 was that I hoped the Class of 2021 wouldn’t have to have its senior years affected by the virus, but we know now that already will be something with which they will have to contend.
If I know anything about the members of that class, too, though, it’s that they are up for the challenge of making the best out of the circumstances as well. After all, they had a good example set before them with this past year’s group of graduates.