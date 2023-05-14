The journey to reach a championship game is a lengthy process that not only takes skill and a talented roster, but it also takes a group that is passionate about winning.
The Hamilton Lady Lions have displayed a high level of passion as they suit up to compete in the 1A state championships for the first time since 2018 this week.
Before the season began, head coach Bryan Loague reflected on last year’s struggles that caused the season to be capped off by a short-lived playoff run. The high hopes for that season may have been lost after the second-round exit, but it prepped the Lady Lions to work hard in the offseason toward improvement.
Just from watching this team at the start of the season, it was clear that they had all the potential to be good, but there was still a concern that their youth in some spots could hinder what they could do going forward.
To my surprise, Hamilton’s youth has been one of its biggest assets as eighth-grader Trinity Jones has now solidified herself as one of the best pitchers in 1A softball. The Lady Lions’ defense and pitching have absolutely carried them to a lot of wins in the regular season, and in the playoffs, they’ve held their opponents to around three runs per game and haven’t committed that many errors either.
While Jones has been a key factor in the circle, upperclassmen such as Kylie Springfield, Madison Mitchell and Abigail Gill have been leading the way at the plate for the Lady Lions recently.
Anytime Hamilton has been struggling at the plate, 9 times out of 10, one of those girls will come through with a big hit to try and get their team going. I’ve witnessed firsthand how infectious their performances at the plate can change the outcome of a game.
This team has taken care of business so far, and it’s been a joy to watch them continue to grow as a group throughout the long season, but as Coach Loague said after the Game 2 win over West Union, “We’re not done yet.”
With one final series ahead of them, the Lady Lions’ journey is not over yet. I’ve enjoyed the ride that this team has taken me on all year, and I can’t wait to see how everything finishes out.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.