The Hamilton archery team was at their best at the MSHAA Class I State Championship as they finished the day placing third last Monday afternoon.
“That was the best that we’ve shot all year, and we had a few kids shoot some of their best scores,” Hamilton coach Michael Williams said. “Hayden (Davis) shot a 294, which is the best he’s shot all year and just six points away from perfect. Katy Welch was one of our top female shooters with a 271, and Austin Escobar shot pretty well too. I’m very proud of the growth that everyone has shown throughout the year, and it was overall a pretty successful season.”
As a team, Hamilton shot one of their highest scores of the season at 3198 with senior Hayden Davis finishing as the top shooter in MSHAA Class I. Not only was Davis the top shooter in Class I, but he also finished with the second highest score in the state.
“Going in, I knew I hadn’t been shooting my best, so I tried doing something else, and it really helped me out over the last couple of practices,” Davis said. “The nerves got to me a little bit when I was watching other people shoot, but I tried to push through it. I shot a perfect score from the ten, and I did pretty well from the fifteen. I was in disbelief when I counted my score up. I’m a pretty competitive person, so when I saw that I fell to second, I was a little disappointed, but it’s still pretty cool to finish second in the state.”
Hatley’s archery team tied for sixth at state with a team score of 3215. Sara Davis was their top female shooter with a 277, while Jace Webb finished as the top male shooter with a 273.
“We hadn’t broken thirty-two hundred until state, so that was a big achievement,” Hatley coach Heather Hathcote said. “Sara (Davis) and Jace (Webb) both had really good days. Sara finished with her top score, and she was very excited and surprised by her score because she’d never shot that high. I knew the capability was always there, and I encouraged her to keep practicing and that’s when her scores started to improve.”
Hatley’s Kenzie Cooper shot a 270 at the state meet, and she was invited to the all-star shoot in Jackson after finishing 23rd in all high school girls at the north half tournament.
“Kenzie has been a pretty consistent archer since she was an eighth grader, so she’s got a lot of experience,” Hathcote said. “Another top female shooter that I’ve had is Katie Webb, and right now, she’s holding out the top spot for us on average for the year. This year, we had a strong group of female archers, and they’ve been our top shooters all year.”
Amory finished 14th with a team score of 3089 with Haley West being their top female shooter with a 279, while Harrison Moore was their top male shooter with a 276.
Smithville placed 17th at state with a team score of 2887. William Prewitt was their top male shooter with a 276, while Keigan Welch was the top female shooter with a 242.