ABERDEEN – For the Hamilton Lions, revenge was sweeter the second time around.
After falling to West Lowndes in a two-point loss on Tuesday, the Lions got the opportunity to redeem themselves against them during Saturday’s Aberdeen Shootout, and they took full advantage of it, walking away with a 67-49 win.
"The last time we played West Lowndes, we played the best game that we’ve probably played all season,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “If we could’ve got a few more things to go our way, I feel like we could’ve won that game too. I feel West Lowndes played us a lot harder in our last game against them, but we shot the ball a whole lot better this time around.”
The Panthers held a small lead to begin the game, but TyQues Lindsey helped Hamilton take its first lead at 9-8 with a pair of baskets. The Lions added to their lead with a 9-2 run led by Chris Willis, Qyatavius Blunt and Willie Green to go up 18-10.
Lindsey closed the quarter by drilling a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Hamilton a 21-12 lead heading into the second. A basket by Blunt gave the Lions a double-digit lead to begin the second, but West Lowndes made a run to cut the score down to 23-18 and forced Hamilton to call a timeout.
Kyzer Verner followed with a basket after the timeout, while Tae Rice and Austin Smith cashed in on buckets to give Hamilton a 34-25 lead at halftime. The Lions extended their lead to 23 points with a 16-2 run in the third quarter.
After a basket, plus the foul, by Willis, Lindsey put in back-to-back baskets to increase Hamilton’s lead to 57-31 at the end of the third. Hamilton took its biggest lead of the night at 61-31 after a pair of baskets from Blunt and Green at the start of the fourth.
The Panthers outscored Hamilton 18-10 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to chip away at the big lead.
“We’ve been focusing on building our depth, so I got a group that I felt comfortable bringing in when we were up in the fourth,” Garvin said. “We lost about 10 or 12 points off of our lead, but those guys needed the in-game experience.”
Green finished with a team-high 13 points, while Lindsey and Willis each added 12 points. Rice also contributed 10 points in the win.
(G) West Lowndes 39, Hamilton 23
The Lady Lions suffered their second loss of the week to their division rival, West Lowndes, falling 39-23 during Saturday’s Aberdeen Shootout.
After a few baskets from West Lowndes, Paris Flanery cut the score to 5-4 midway through the first. J’Kyla Jones put in a basket before the Lady Panthers closed out the quarter with a 10-6 lead.
The Lady Lions tied the score up at 11-11 in the second after a 5-1 run led by Jayce Randle and Liberty Hughes. West Lowndes responded by closing out the quarter with a 10-2 run to go up 21-13 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers took their first double-digit lead at the start of the third, and they outscored Hamilton 6-2 in the quarter to extend their lead to 27-15. Flanery opened the fourth with a three-pointer to trim the lead down to single digits, but West Lowndes went on a 9-0 run shortly after to increase the score to 36-18 late in the game.
Hughes notched a team-high seven points for the Lady Lions in the loss.
