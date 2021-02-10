Hamilton defensive lineman Tyler Bertrand has made it official to play at the next level, signing his letter of intent on Monday to play at Missouri Baptist University.
“I got up there and talked to the coaches, and overall, the availability of my major, going into sports management and the new program they are trying to build, the facilities they are getting, and they are bringing in a lot of good recruits for NAIA ball, I really feel like I’m at home down there,” Bertrand said. “It really felt like a family atmosphere there.”
Bertrand has been a long-time starter on the Lions’ defensive line, also splitting some time on the offensive line as well. For the Spartans, he will focus on the defensive side of the ball.
knowing his role
“I really need to focus on my more finesse technique on the interior,” Bertrand said. “They are primarily wanting me to take on double teams, triple teams and do my job as I have played my whole life, just clog the hole and do what I can do to help out.”
Bertrand totaled 28 tackles, eight for loss, and two sacks in 2020, while finishing with 27 total tackles, four for loss and two sacks as a junior in 2019.
He’s been an all division selection the last two seasons, on the second team in Division 2-1A.
“Without a doubt, Tyler has been a guy who has started every game for us the last two years. That’s something you can’t replace,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “My first two years here, it’s very nice to have a guy like Tyler that has been there, that you can count on him. He’s a guy who has anchored down the trenches for us, and I was looking at his stats this morning. He’s had 60 tackles from the nose guard position, and that’s a lot from that position over two seasons. He’s been a guy who has been very consistent, a hard worker and everything you could want from a guy coming in.”